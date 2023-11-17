The latest all-male edit from Sawan Gandhi, Noir, celebrates the night!

Sawan Gandhi was launched in 2011 in New Delhi. Their first showroom was launched in 2013 in Hauz Khas Village, followed by their flagship store in Mehrauli in 2017. Soon after college, with no prior knowledge or experience, Sawan decided to pursue his interest in the creative field and stepped into the fashion industry. A traditionalist at heart, Sawan chooses to blend both modern and traditional styles with ease, retaining a signature style and sensibility that the label has come to be known for. Popular with several celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia to name a few, the designer recently announced his latest men’s collection, Noir, and we caught up with him to find out more.

Ensemble from Noir

“Noir is our annual men’s cocktail edit. The collection encompasses statement cocktail jackets for men that exude style and class effortlessly. There is nothing more luxurious than being engulfed by light on a starry night. Emanating style and class effortlessly, the perfect blend of sharpness and edgy sophistication, with its sleek and impeccable fits, the statement jackets from Noir exude a magnetic allure that accentuates style with unparalleled charm. Dark hues effortlessly pair with textural fabrication and metallic embellishments to create this timeless collection of cocktail jackets. The menswear evening collection is more individualistic and explores new beliefs of the modern man, who stand out these days with their bold choices,” begins Sawan, as he describes the collection.

Ensemble from Noir

“In line with the collection’s name, our primary focus has been on incorporating rich, dark tones. Anticipate an array of colours such as black, bottle green, navy blue, and wine, comprising our predominant colour palette exclusively on silk velvets,” he adds. Next up the label hopes to capture the essence of a vibrant city of London in a special cocktail collection designed exclusively for women.

