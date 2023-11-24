CAI debuts in handbags with a new collection that ticks your glam goals

CAI helmed by entrepreneurs and fashion mavens Aradhana and Dhanraj Minawala has long been known as a luxury footwear label popularising non-leather and trendy footwear. Now the label is dipping its toes in accessories with a 22-piece debut collection of handbags featuring geometric panelled totes, muffinshaped bags, chic minis, triangle bags, practical shoulder slings, shimmering party pieces and more.

CAI totes

The diverse styles and functional design ensure that the bags suit multiple occasions and offer something for every preference. CAI’s debut in accessories isn’t just a business decision but an “exciting new chapter”. Aradhana tells us more about it, “When we began with footwear, it was like falling in love for the first time. And as we interacted more with people, we began to notice something — there was this undeniable synergy between shoes and bags. They’re both incredible expressions of our personalities. So, one evening, over cups of chai (tea) and sketches scattered everywhere, the idea just clicked. Why not handbags? It’s not just about diversifying; it’s about coming together, being interactive, and creating something special.”

Sequin bags

The label has maintained its uniqueness by using eco-friendly materials. Telling us about the making process, Aradhana shares, “When we start conceptualising a new piece, the first thing that comes to mind is the material. Vegan leather, with its beautiful texture and ethical appeal, often becomes our go-to. But it’s not just about the base. The real magic lies in the unique details we infuse into every design. Take our evening collection for example; the diamond stone nets add a touch of glamour that's hard to resist. The edgy feel that the plastic sequence metal chainmail brings to certain bags makes the creation distinct. The square metal disks paired with metal chainmail play a pivotal role in the bag’s structural design. You’ll find a hint of soft jute material or cotton canvas in our pieces to add an earthy touch.”

From CAI's handbag debut

Colours tell a different story for each handbag in the edit. From cream shade that exudes sophistication, gold and bronze that evoke opulence and black that stands for sheer elegance to tan that brings organic shades of the earth and pink that signifies refinement and softness, there is plenty to be dished out matching a new look every time.

