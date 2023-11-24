Rishi and Vibhuti X Gajra Gang bring the penache of prints with a festive edit 

If you're not able to get out of the festive mood, design duo Rishi and Vibhuti have come up with a new edit in collaboration with Nykaa’s Gajra Gang to give you style inspiration. The result is a 30 piece collection of fusion and ethnic wear featuring bold statement looks that exude elegance yet a quirky spirit. They bear the hallmark of design duo visible in a hint of drama, clean lines, tessellation and cutwork. Expect co-ords, shararas, ethnic sets, striking blouses, flowy kaftan sets and tasselled kurtas in bright colours and ample layering to add a layer of joy to your wardrobe and hark on comfort and functionality.

Flowy silhouettes

Telling us about the collection, Rishi shares, “Our new collection with Gajra Gang is a celebration of creativity and a testament to the enduring appeal of floral patterns in fashion. We’ve worked extensively with luxurious silks, intricate handwoven textiles and artisanal embroidery techniques. Our focus has been on preserving and celebrating traditional craftsmanship while infusing it with a modern sensibility. The exuberant colour palette is a celebration of life, pulsating with vivacity. Jewel tones like emerald and sapphire cast a nocturnal radiance, while earthy terracotta and ochre hues exude warmth.Each shade carries a particular significance, unveiling the many emotional moods during festivities."

Fusion wear

The collection is versatile, making it suitable for any occasion from AM to PM. Telling us why the pieces are tailored fluid and flexible,Vibhuti shares, “Over the years, we’ve noticed a shift in preferences for occasion wear. There’s a growing inclination towards versatile outfits that can be styled in various ways, allowing for both grand celebrations and more intimate gatherings. Traditional heavy embroidery has made way for more intricate and delicate embellishments. Lighter, breathable fabrics are gaining popularity for their comfort and ease of movement. There’s also an increased interest in sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, reflecting a broader shift towards conscious consumption. Ultimately, the modern occasion-festive wardrobe is about celebrating tradition while embracing individuality and comfort and with Gajra Gang, we are able to bring this to life.”

Ruffle sari

Gajra Gang is known for trendy occasion-wear options that align with modern-day festivities. Their collaboration with Rishi and Vibhuti explores synergies with like-minded creators who want to bring something refreshing to the Indian wardrobe.

“Rishi and Vibhuti have the creative ability to coalesce traditional wear with modern and trendy silhouettes. Our latest festive collection with the duo is another vibrant offering of exceptional quality and affordability, perfectly aligned with the ever-evolving fashion preferences of contemporary Indian women that our label is built on,” shares Preeti Gupta from Gajra Gang.

Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online.

