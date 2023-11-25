Kalki opens shop in Bengaluru

Fashion enthusiasts of Bengaluru can rejoice as Kalki enters the fashion game in the city. Kalki’s quintessential couture doesn’t need an introduction. With its retail footprint spanning cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the brand has a new address at Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Kalki sets foot in the city on November 20 in a grand opening ceremony inaugurated by Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh, bringing one of India’s premier haute couture brands to southern India.

Also read: Don & Julio's NorthStar reflects the winter season’s cozy vibes

Following a great year of business for the ethnic Indian fashion and fusion wear label, the brand also showcased its latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week. The Bengaluru store will feature all of its best collections to date, including the celebrated Zayra and DEME by Gabriella x KALKI ranges. As it offers glamorous ethnic statements that seamlessly balance an exuberant expression of traditional Indian wear and the opulence of the contemporary aesthetic, Kalki has become the ‘go-to’ brand for many. Whether it is bridesmaids or the bride herself, sophisticated ornamentation, breathtaking silhouettes, and refined sensibilities dominate each creation.

Kalki store in Bengaluru

The new Bengaluru store is expected to be an experience in itself. Whether you may be looking for a luxurious lehenga with OTT drama for your nuptials, or an elegant and chic fusion wear ensemble for the upcoming wedding season, Kalki is the new destination to shop in Bengaluru. With a legacy of dressing many Bollywood stars and elite muses, it’s no wonder that Kalki remains one of the foremost choices for those shopping for exquisite and tasteful Indian wear.

Also read: Porgai x Anshu Arora is a study in Lambadi embroidery

For men, a meticulously curated selection of charming sherwanis, nonchalant kurta sets, and tailored suits, will be at your shopping disposal. Nishit Gupta, director of Kalki shares, “Entering Bengaluru, where innovation thrives, we are thrilled to unveil our fourth flagship store. Nestled in the bustling heart of this dynamic city, we present a harmonious blend of ethnic grace and contemporary flair. I am extending an invitation to fashion enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a realm where trends undergo a magnificent transformation. Although being an 8000 sq ft store, it's an intimate space crafted for personal styling, perfect for every special occasion. With a reputation for curating remarkable fashion journeys, Kalki is poised to showcase the art of couture in the tech capital, inviting everyone to experience the essence of timeless fashion with us.”