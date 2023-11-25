Obeetee Carpets unveils its second store in Mumbai at Raghuvanshi Mills

Obeetee Carpets, a luxury rug brand, has opened its second store at Mumbai’s Raghuvanshi Mills. This opening marks a significant stride for the handcrafted carpet brand in reshaping Mumbai's home décor scene with a blend of historical charm and contemporary aesthetics. The Maximum City is known as the home of renowned designers, art collectors, celebrities and design aficionados, making it a significant market in luxury design.

The selection of this location was strategic, considering not only its Parsi heritage and opulent surroundings but also its visibility, ensuring easy access for discerning shoppers

Store at Mumbai’s Raghuvanshi Mills

The new store's design and architecture pay homage to Obeetee's legacy, drawing inspiration from Mirzapur's neo-classical charm. Housed in a historical complex, the store exudes authenticity and colonial grandeur. It features the artistic works of celebrated Indian designers like JJ Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani, Abraham and Thakore, Shantanu and Nikhil, and more.

Store interiors



The brand’s proud-to-be Indian theme is manifested in its commitment to exclusively showcasing Indian designers, celebrating the country's rich craftsmanship. Art collectors and connoisseurs can explore a diverse range of collections, spanning traditional, contemporary, bohemian, minimalistic and more.

At Obeetee Carpets

Previously, Obeetee Carpets had joined forces with Indian fashion designer JJ Valaya to bring a collection of splendid carpets influenced by the jamawar shawls. It had also crafted a million-knot story engaging 900 artisans to create stunning carpets for Delhi’s Central Vista Project, this year.

