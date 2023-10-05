Aanchal Vijaywargi's Coraline edit showcases  aquatic world

Aanchal Vijaywargi’s eponymous Indo-western Contemporary label’s newly launched Coraline collection emulates the fluidity and grace of the sea through free-flowing silhouettes, delicate fabrics and integrated details. From tranquil blues to vibrant coral tones, each piece embodies the captivating underwater wonders and we talk with the designer to know more.

Tell us everything about Coraline.

I’ve always been a big fan of drapes. I love the idea of free-flowing silhouettes that cater to all body types. Vibrant colours and large embroidery patterns have been my forte for a while now. I’ve tried to channelise all of this into our latest collection, Coraline. It’s basically a mix of easy breezy silhouettes, vibrant colour tones, statement embroidery and monotone patterns. We’ve used sea greens, turquoise and royal blue, coral reds and pink, and, of course, our very favourite black.



What's the inspiration behind the collection?



This collection mainly focuses on the fluidity of garments. Hence, the ocean became our inspiration. The confidence and boldness of the sea are what we wanted to embody in this collection. We added a touch of glam with the coral-inspired embroidery. And the ‘she’ factor of mermaids - the beauty, elegance, grace and femininity are well expressed through the silhouettes.



What are the ethnic and festive fashion trends ruling this year?



This year, it's all about fusion! Traditional meets modern, with a splash of colour.

Indian wardrobe must-haves?



Having classic, evergreen pieces is a must! I’m an advocate for fusion wear. A chic blazer set with traditional pita work, old school Anarkalis in bright shades of orange crimson and of course shades of green.

How to accessories the ethnic looks?



Give your entire look a twist by adding a contrast piece. If your outfit is modern, fuse it with some traditional jewellery, belts and embroidered clutches. If you’re wearing something traditional, either you go regal or go super chic with some modern jewellery and a sleek clutch. Maybe add a pair of sunglasses if it’s a day event.



Upcoming collections you are working on?



Our pret collection received a lot of applause last summer. We want to take it to the next level. We’re planning on a very chic, modern and fun collection that has a lot to do with fabric manipulations in some really nice vibrant colours.



We’re also pairing traditional motifs and embroideries with modern cuts and silhouettes to create some contemporary festive looks.