Designer Nachiket Barve's Lightness of Being sets the tone for winter festive season

Always drawing inspiration from nature, science and travel, couturier Nachiket Barve's creations are functional with intricate surface detailing on experimental fabrics. The designer, who went on to win the National Award for Best Costume Design for the film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, has come up with an immaculate new festive range called Lightness of Being. The busy designer took out some time to let us know more about the same.

Tell us everything about your latest winter festive collection.

Our new festive collection Lightness of Being has a very interesting story behind its conception. The idea started from the process of making festive wear lighter to wear, easier to travel with, and celebrating the intricate craftsmanship that is for the wearer to admire. I have always championed Indian textiles and this collection too celebrates handwoven Indian fabrics such as chanderi, organza, silk and tussar. The colour palette has options for all Indian occasions whether it's mehendi, sangeet, or just a beautiful sundowner.

I personally believe silhouettes should flatter a spectrum of body types and personality types. There’s something for everyone in this exhaustive range including saris, lehengas, gharara and sharara sets, capes, peplum style tops and jackets. Also, I have added menswear to this lineup. There are bandgala jackets, sherwanis, and kurta and bundi sets in resplendent colours.

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

A sense of freedom and not conforming to societal pressures of dressing up. To feel light and comfortable when making memories on your special occasions was just the idea behind coming up with this lighter range of outfits. Also, I got inspired by the beauty and joy of flowers and the ephemeral nature of their existence reminding us to enjoy each moment.

How different is your festive collection this year?

My work has always been about evolution. Each collection inspires and informs the next. There’s a thread of continuity through the collections but experimentation and impeccable craftsmanship are always present.

How much has the ethnic fashion scene evolved over the last few years?

Massively. Today clients are so well-informed and decisive. They know what works for them. Brides too make individual choices and actually curate their weddings themselves. The fashion scene now is refreshingly democratic and inclusive.

How has your design process evolved over the last few years?

I have become more interested and intrigued by the details of what we do. The fine details of workmanship are for the customer to appreciate and enjoy; not only for Instagram-worthy images. There’s a sense of freedom and joy in the design process. There’s also a massive respect for the customer and the intention to make her feel a warm embrace when she wears the clothes. We are happy if a big smile lights up her face while putting on something created by us. I also put all my might behind supporting the craftsmen and not compromising on the quality of work or the time needed to achieve perfection.

What are the festive wedding fashion trends ruling this year?

Monochromes, ivory on ivory, reds, blush mint and pastels. Shimmer, transparency, layering and black for festive are also going to trend big time.

Festive wedding wardrobe must-haves?

Jackets, ruffle saris, capes, 3D appliqué details and sheer details. It's all about glamour.

How to accessorise the festive or wedding looks?

Wear layered jewellery that’s dainty. Big bold pieces are in too. There are simply no rules. It should be a cohesive look. Wear footwear that highlights your outfit and bags too should vibe with the look. Less is always more. But more is more too. So, enjoy dressing up. It’s not nuclear science.

Some tips for last moment shopping?

Plan in advance. Buy something when you like and find it. It’s manic to do things last minute. But if you are stuck, meet designers you like. You’d be surprised how seamless customisation can be. I am always happy to listen and put together something beautiful.

Upcoming collections you are working on?

A cocktail-focused collection for the end of the year. And we are continually experimenting with the luxury pret line for everyday wear. Just launching a series of limited edition colour-blocked pieces for everyday wear.

Price on request on nachiketbarvedesigns. com