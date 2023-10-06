Fashion designer Nidhika Shekhar’s new collection Jalsaa is a celebration of Indian culture and festivity

In the heart of every Indian, there lies an enduring love for celebrations. This not only binds people from different backgrounds but also sometimes, goes beyond regional, and linguistic boundaries, symbolising our collective spirit and resilience. Whether it’s a wedding ritual or festivities, celebrations have been the very core of our culture and lifestyle. Dedicated to this deeply ingrained spirit, fashion designer and founder of the brand Nidhika Shekhar has come up with a new bridal collection Jalsaa.

The edit is designed keeping in mind the ongoing wedding season. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Jalsaa, meaning celebrations, stands as a radiant testament to the sanctity of love, the eternal beauty of weddings, traditions and the joy of celebrations. Nidhika is known for blending modern and traditional aesthetics into her creations. Her outfits breathe imprints of tradition, reflecting elements of Indian culture, yet they are equally attuned to the discerning tastes of today’s fashion connoisseurs. The brand’s hallmark lies in its diverse selection of designs and shapes with appealing cuts.

Discussing her latest edit Jalsaa, Nidhika says, “Jalsaa is a festive collection which includes bridal wear pieces. It consists of sartorial treasures that encapsulate the essence of our traditions. Adorned with age-old embroideries, they are a visual symphony of craftsmanship, a homage to the artisans who have painstakingly woven our culture’s stories on the fabrics.”

“I have used fabrics like georgette, organza, crepe silk and others for this edit. Jalsaa showcases pearl, sequin and beadwork predominantly,” adds Nidhika. She further says that the outfits are timeless and what makes the collection extra special is the usage of distinct colours. The designer tells us, “Our colour palette is specially chosen for celebration. We have included everything right from pastel shades to the traditional classic red, blue, and black hues. I believe in working with the finest fabrics that ensure a luxurious feel and longevity.”

Nidhika says that Jalsaa has everything your wedding wardrobe needs including the traditional heavy bridal lehengas. However, the younger generation, in particular, has embarked on a bold and creative journey, venturing beyond the customary realms of lehengas and saris, and exploring an eclectic array of outfit choices and pastel shades for their special day. For them, Jalsaa showcases lightweight kaftans, gowns, cape sets and many other varieties. Nidhika, who usually designs women’s wear, has ventured into menswear for the first time with Jalsaa.

“We merge Western silhouettes with the intricate beauty of traditional embroideries, a feat that demands an extraordinary commitment of time and craftsmanship. This painstaking process unfolds within the hallowed walls of our atelier, where our in-house artisans pour their hearts and souls into every creation,” adds the designer. According to Nidhika, Jalsaa is all about feeling relaxed and unrestricted, even while dressed in the most resplendent attire possible. This collection is an invitation to experience the luxury of ease, where style and comfort coexist. What makes it interesting is the well-fitted, easy-to carry fabrics.

Rs 24,000 onwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi