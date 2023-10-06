Luxe Affair: Jade by Monica and Karishma launches its latest flagship store in Bengaluru and here is why you should visit

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Indian bridal couture label Jade by Monica and Karishma has opened its newest flagship store on Vittal Mallya Road. With a sprawling space spread across two floors for both menswear and womenswear, the store boasts the label’s signature traditional, bespoke craft as well as a new season of luxury pret offerings.

As we entered the first floor of the store on the day of its launch, we felt welcomed by its warm interiors. The beige-hued walls adorned with warm lights make the place look regal yet comforting. On the left, are a handful of bridal children’s wear and womenswear. From experimental silhouettes like capes and jumpsuits to conventional ones like gowns and anarkalis, each piece boasts the signature Jade style. In the section are bridal menswear and pieces from collections like Ananta and Bani Thani. A small section presents the newly launched Grassroot Artisans Project — a collection paying tribute to grassroots communities of the country and showcasing its rich textile heritage. This collection features a range of contemporary creations, including overlays and crop tops, each boasting fine craftsmanship. One more thing that stood out for us was the accessories on display, which feature fabric belts, embellished shoes and bags. One bag in particular — this cute silver-plated coin purse — caught our eyes and we could not stop thinking about how serenely bathed in luxury would a pair of hands holding it look.

Decor of the first floor

Decor of the second floor

The second floor took our breath away. Housing the bespoke bridal collection, the space has interiors with walls completely furnished with ikat and kantha tapestry. Inside, is a seating area, where the designers can consult with their clients. The bridal collection mainly consists of lehengas and sherwanis, with colours ranging between beige, red and white. What we loved the most is that the collection has something for everyone — right from the bride to the bridesmaids. Also, a common theme we noticed in all the collections was there are a lot of Western silhouettes that come with Indian motifs and designs.

There are two other launches that coincide with the store’s opening and they are the launch of a new emblem and the launch of the new collection Grassroot Artisans Project. The logo features two majestic lions: one with its gaze fondly turned towards the past, standing as a sentinel of reverence to the legacy earned with time. The other lion gazes steadfastly ahead, a testament signifying relentless relevance and innovation. All in all, the emblem embodies the interplay of the past, present and future. The Grassroots Artisans project on the other hand — with creations inspired by the vibrant looms of Barmer in Rajasthan, batik, kantha and South Indian silk artisans — is all about investing in traditions, empowering communities and co-creating beauty that goes beyond fashion. The collection has been launched at this store and will eventually travel to all the other stores in the country. However, the privilege of getting a sneak peek at the collection even before it becomes the talk of the town, if not the allure of the label, should be a reason why you should definitely visit this store.

