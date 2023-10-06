World of Sugandh’s festive collection Ramo is dedicated to the spirit of Navratri celebrations

As the festivity of Navratri is around the corner, the air is imbued with an electric fervour. Right from the exhilarating anticipation of dandiya nights to the deeply reverent worship of the Goddess Durga and her divine incarnations, everyone is eagerly looking forward to the festivity. Sharing the same sentiment, fashion brand World of Sugandh has introduced a new collection Ramo. Mainly featuring attractive and vibrant chaniya cholis and gorgeous dupattas, the ethnic collection is apt for Navratri.

The founder and designer of the brand, Sugandh Gupta tells us, “Naming the collection Ramo in honour of the garba dance played during Navratri in Gujarat, is a meaningful and culturally resonant choice. It connects the collection to Navratri celebrations while paying homage to the traditional dance form.”

Pieces from the collection

The most intriguing thing about Ramo is that it’s a collaborative effort by urban and rural women from Gujarat. Local artisans have beautified the edit with handcrafted mirror work and diverse dyeing techniques. Sugandh says, “This empowers women economically while celebrating traditional craftsmanship. Through Ramo, we want to showcase and recognise the exceptional skills of these artisans. Marketed through online platforms and local boutiques, it also promotes fair compensation and socioeconomic upliftment.”

The collection showcases vibrant shades such as red, green, yellow, pink, blue, orange, and more that perfectly harmonise with the festive time. Sugandh says, “The mirrorwork embroidery, thoughtfully adorned on alternate kali (panels) infuses a touch of glamour. It captures the essence of garba, where the mirrors sparkle and catch the light as dancers whirl around. Additionally, the tie-dye dupatta contributes to the burst of colours and vivacity.”

For this edit, the designer preferred using fabrics like cotton, silk, chiffon and georgette. According to her, the fabrics are carefully chosen to enhance the overall aesthetic and comfort of the outfits.

Having said that, it’s worth mentioning here that the outfits from Ramo aren’t limited to Navratri. “Women can also flaunt these outfits on other special occasions and cultural events, such as weddings, engagements, sangeet, and during cultural performances. The blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary designs makes these outfits suitable for a wide range of celebrations and gatherings,” adds Sugandh.

Rs 8,600 onwards.

Available online.