Limerick’s new edit Lumina brings scintillating floral prints on resort style occasion wear

Prints are experiencing an exquisite resurgence in fashion right now. They’re like a dazzling canvas that imbue ensembles with texture, depth, and a contemporary allure. What makes prints enticing is their boundless versatility, gender-agnostic style and a beautiful template for expression of individuality. This is why they’re finding a place not just in resort wear but formal attire and even bridal couture. Using prints as an enchanting medium for storytelling, design label Limerick, helmed by the creative forces Abirr and Nanki Pajneja, has unveiled their resort-festive 2023 collection, Lumina.

The captivating collection features OTT sensation Ayesha Kanga, elegantly adorning Bohemian-style pieces. Expect a wide range of floral-printed patterns thoughtfully tailored to embrace the wearer’s form, offering sensual silhouettes such as draped skirts accompanied by capes, jacket sets, slit lehengas, textured printed jackets adorning draped dresses, and much more. Telling us about the inspiration behind Lumina, Nanki shares, “We have about 36 styles which took us about four-and-a-half months to put it all together. The collection draws inspiration from the Mughal gardens, their architecture, the floral settings and the love stories that happened there. The word ‘Lumina’ means shining brightly, serving as a source of inspiration just like blooming florals.”

Being inspired by the cultural heritage of India is not new for the designers. Previously, they have dropped edits like Artopia inspired by Rajasthan’s royal miniature art and Song Of The Valley that captured the beauty of Paisley. Telling us about the making process, Nanki adds, “We used a mix of flowy crepes, chiffons and georgettes with fabrics like habutai and organza to strike the balance between the soft and the structured. We have also chosen a happy colour palette ranging from lighter colours like pink and mint green to darker jewel tones of the same family and black.”

The pieces are suited for all occasions right from wedding functions, to festivals, vacations, terrace parties, soirée and more. The modern designs rhyme with the aesthetic of the new age women who don’t shy away from a bold look. While previously the label had mostly brought resort wear, this time it blends it with occasion wear. Telling us about the new approach, Abirr shares, “Resort style occasion wear is easier, lighter, flowy and more versatile. They can easily be dressed up and down with the right accessories. Also, the separates like the capes, skirts, corset tops can easily be paired with other pieces.”

Each piece from the edit is a composition in itself that tells a story. Elaborating on the same, Abirr adds, “Our artworks are our biggest strength and make us stand apart from everyone else in the market. From cape sets and corset blouses to kaftans in engineered prints, the collection has styles that are inclusive and caters to a broad audience.”

