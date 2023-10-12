Seema Gujral's winter edit, Inara, is a homage to light

With winter weddings only some weeks away, couturier Seema Gujral just unveiled her Autumn-Winter festive edit Inara, which means a 'ray of light’. The collection is all about gold and silver with a sheen of Seema’s exquisite signature handcrafted embroidery, fluid forms, and sleek cuts. Each piece flaunts traditional embroidery techniques, juxtaposed with contemporary patterns like chevron and linear, highlighting the edit’s regal opulence and splendid colour palette.



Statement-making elements such as exaggerated pearl droplets, crystal accents, and exquisite all-over jaals on dupattas all of which define the hallmark of this majestic collection. In addition to an exquisite range of lehengas, this collection introduces a selection of skirts, including fish-cut and straight styles, complemented by dupattas and jackets, catering to the contemporary wedding’s dream trousseau.

From opening her first workshop in Noida in 2010 with 150 craftsmen, Seema’s eponymous label is now a global name representing Indian couture and heritage craftsmanship with a contemporary flair.

What was the idea behind the collection?

I wanted to blend traditional techniques with modern chevron and linear patterns. Each outfit is not just practical, it’s perfect for celebrations. It is not unusual for us couturiers to be fascinated by the brilliance of gold, I wanted to take this fascination and create a collection that is an homage to the essence of life, light. Lights of a wedding, the light of love in a bride’s eyes, the morning light that brings a brand-new day, light in itself is a canvas of inspiration and I harnessed it into gilded embroideries, sequin work, crystals and mirrors. Creating this collection has been a journey of crafting elegance and luxury for the modern-day occasions. We've embraced lavish gold and timeless ivory to redefine fashion, ensuring every wearer feels like a work of art on every special occasion.

We've embraced lavish gold and timeless ivory to redefine fashion where each piece tells a tale through handcrafted embroidery on lehengas, fish-cut skirts, and jackets.

What’re some raging bridal trends for this winter season?

Winter brides are gravitating towards classic whites and ivories, channelling a serene and minimal aesthetic. This season the focus is on timeless elegance with delicate embroidery and flowing silhouettes that capture the purity of the season.

What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?

A timeless Banarasi or Kanjivaram sari for a traditional look, and a sharara or anarkali when you’re looking for something more comfortable.

The accessories raging this season?

Some accessories taking the spotlight this season are vintage-inspired headpieces, statement earrings, and bold, dramatic veils.

What are the millennial brides preferring?

Millennial brides are opting for a combination of tradition and modernity. They gravitate towards diverse colour palettes and outfits that showcase craftsmanship while incorporating contemporary elements. It's about creating a unique story with their attire.

Trends for bridesmaid fashion?

Bridesmaid fashion trends lean towards coordination with the bride, experimenting with various silhouettes and colours. Mix-and-match styles are all the rage, allowing bridesmaids to express their individuality while complementing the overall theme.

Must-haves and fashion tips for destination weddings?

It should definitely include lightweight and breathable fabrics, and versatile outfits suitable for different events.

Price on request. On seemagujral . com