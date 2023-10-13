Mumbai-based clothing brand Beetroot rolls out a new contemporary collection inspired by Buddhist philosophy and travel...  

Like a lantern illuminating the darkest path, like a lotus unfurling its petals or like autumn leaves surrendering to the wind, the true journey of self-discovery lies not in seeking answers outside, but in the profound exploration of one’s inner landscape. Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic and philosophical concept rooted in Zen. It celebrates the beauty of imperfection, impermanence and the natural cycle of growth, decay and death. While these two concepts originate from two completely different parts of the world, certain intrinsic values teach us about the transient nature of existence. Keeping these teachings in mind, Mumbai-based handcrafted premium clothing brand Beetroot unveils its latest collection — Wabi Sabi.



Born from a quest to capture the essence of Buddhism and the beauty of a minimalist, uncomplicated way of life, our latest collection — drawing inspiration primarily from the captivating world of travel — is fashioned to help you embark on a journey of self-discovery through the uncharted treasures that our planet has to offer. “The concept of Buddhism became an integral part of our collection as it embodies values and principles that resonate deeply with our design philosophy. Buddhism emphasis on mindfulness, simplicity and inner peace aligns seamlessly with the core themes of our collection, reflecting a harmonious blend of style, elegance and serenity,” begins Deepika Lodha, founder and designer, Beetroot.





Infusing a unique blend of cultural richness and spiritual depth, the new edit distinguishes itself from our previous ones in several meaningful ways as the current one highlights the brand’s commitment to promoting a simpler, more mindful way of life. “Guiding you on a mesmerising voyage through the seven stages of transience, our collection is thoughtfully divided into seven distinct stages, each delving into the different facets of existence and their profound impact on our mind, body and soul. Within each stage, you will discover a curated selection of five to six pieces, each meticulously crafted to encapsulate the very essence of Buddhist philosophy,” she reveals.



Stage 1, The Self represents the canvas in which we begin to form imprints from the world around us. Stage 2, Imperfection recognises that nothing in the world is perfect, and everything has its flaws or limitations while Impermanence refers to the transient nature of all things, including people, objects and experiences. Stage 3, The Union implies a state of harmony, integration and oneness. Stage 4, Simplicity showcases the value of reducing complexity, removing unnecessary elements and embracing minimalism. Stage 5, Transformation implies a fundamental shift in one’s beliefs, perspectives or way of being. Stage 6, Liberation refers to the state of freedom from sufferings, limitations or constraints.

And Stage 7, Rebirth suggests that death is not the end but rather a transition to a new life, offering growth opportunities, learning and the resolution of karmic patterns. Wabi Sabi encompasses a variety of dresses, tunics, jumpsuits and co-ord sets that are meticulously crafted to cater to individuals of all body types, allowing each person to authentically connect with and express themselves. The contemporary clothing blends cultural richness with a soothing, versatile style that effortlessly transitions from day to night with its relaxed and comfortable fit. “Our primary emphasis was on creating garments that are light and breathable. Therefore, we have predominantly utilised hand-woven silks throughout this collection in addition to a hand-woven range of premium materials — like handloom fabrics, cotton, banarasi silk, linen blends and more — to enrich the diversity and texture of our collections,” the designer elaborates.





From earthy neutrals and muted pastels — which include serene ivory, calming beige, warm taupe, gentle blush, subtle mint green and tranquil sky blue — the colour palette for this collection has been hand-picked to evoke a sense of tranquility, elegance and versatility, aligning with the themes of Buddhism and travel. Replete with intricate details that add a touch of elegance and artistry to the collection, one can discover a captivating array of patterns, including traditional motifs inspired by Buddhist artistry, geometric designs and nature-inspired prints. “Our ensembles are also ornate with hand-embroidered floral motifs, intricate stitches and symbolic representations besides embellishments like sequins and beads,” Deepika concludes.

Price on request. At Armadio, Indiranagar and Collage Shop India, Ashok Nagar.



