Surmaye’s new collection is dedicated to the beautiful bond between siblings

In every household, sisters share a remarkable camaraderie, accompanying on various aspects of life. Regardless of the physical distances that may separate you now, the cherished memories of festive seasons spent with your dear sister continue to forge an unbreakable bond. If you are someone who looks forward to selecting a perfect ethnic attire for festivities like Navratri, eager to complement your sister’s choice with coordinating colours and designs, fashion brand Surmaye’s collection Play Me A Memory is tailoured for you.

The brand’s unique design vocabulary is experimenting with the various crafts of India and presenting them in a more fresh and contemporary way. Talking about Play Me A Memory, the founder and designer Swati Singhal tells us, “This collection draws inspiration from the beautiful bond of sisterhood. In the time where everyone lives in different cities, festivities turn into moments when family members reunite, rekindling childhood memories and creating new ones. It’s the time for decorations, celebrations, donning traditional attire, and reliving cherished moments.” She adds, “It transports me back to my own childhood, when my sister and I eagerly anticipated festivals, especially relishing the joy of assisting each other in getting ready.”

Pieces from the collection

Play Me A Memory consists of handwoven silk organza saris with floral jamdani weaving, minimalistic silk modal dresses, kurta sets, and sheer organza cutwork embroidery blouses. The colour palette includes seafoam, mauve, beige, lime, carnation pink, blush pink, orange, rose pink, lily pink and red hues. While many prefer to embrace the vibrancy and opulence of Navratri with a riot of colours and elaborate attire, this collection caters to those who appreciate elegance, understated charm, and minimalism, while maintaining a pleasing aesthetic. Swati tells us, “These outfits are not only limited to festive occasions, rather any occasion throughout the year. To be honest, whenever you’re happy wearing something, you don’t need an occasion to wear it. Pair these outfits with simple statement earrings and you’re good to go.”

Taking us through the manufacturing process, the designer says, “We work with jamdani artisans from West Bengal. Since it is a time-consuming and labour - intensive craft, we start working on our collection months in advance. All our handwoven fabrics are very soft, airy, light, and easy to carry. Our dresses and kurtas are in handwoven organza modal and modal silk.” The brand believes in making saris and dresses that are minimalistic yet have the right amount of colour and design spark to them.

Rs 8,500 onwards.

Available online.