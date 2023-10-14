Guapa's latest range of resort wear is easy breezy and chic

Homegrown label Guapa's latest collection unveiled at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was all about bold, fun yet relaxed resort wear, ideal for a holiday on the beach. The collection is a fashionable ode to the contrast of the desert oasis, with earthy tones and vibrant hues coming alive in the feminine, fluid, drape silhouettes, and tailored ensembles.

For the lady who wants to channel her inner Desert Queen emotions, sustainability will no doubt play a vital role. Guapa aimed at achieving this aspect with biodegradable fabrics and up-cycling. The beach loungers are created from regenerated ‘Econyl’ yarn, which was achieved from ocean and landfill waste that often pollutes the earth. The other sustainable option that Guapa has been using for a while now is Cupro which is made out of cotton linter waste and possesses the sheen and softness of silk. Cupro is also biodegradable, hypoallergenic, durable, breathable, and quick drying.

The silhouettes include dresses, co-ord sets, shirts, colourful kaftans, shorts, coverups and swimsuits in myriad colours, prints and embellishments.

Designer Reby Jindal tells us that men’s beach wear also offers printed resort shirts, shorts, lungis, tees, and robes. Adding more excitement to the peppy, perky collection were three chirpy influencers – Radhika Seth, Meghna Kaur and Malvika Sitlani dressed in a variety of swimwear, shorts, sexy fitted skirts, and bralettes.