Pallavi Mohan's latest edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI has timeless, classy silhouettes

Known for her signature feather work and luxurious sheer, feted couturier Pallavi Mohan’s latest collection titled My Journey….Just the Beginning was showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI today. The collection reflected the ethos of her brand Not So Serious in a stylish format.

"The idea was to remind myself and people around that whether 1 year or 25 years, the journey has to continue and you have to evolve as a person, designer, and an artiste. You will have your ups and downs -- there were years I haven't showcased and then again made a comeback but there are people who will care and that keeps you going. I am a hardcore romantic too. So, all that has been reflected in this range. You have to continue evolving and the journey has to continue," Pallavi shares with Indulge.

(L-R) Safa Siddiqui, Pallavi Mohan and Harnaaz Sandhu at the press conference

As the designer completes 15 years in the world of fashion, she tries to underscore her design philosophy in this edit, which is rooted in her love for nature and knowledge of textiles. The textile expert has used laser cut techniques, 3D flowers and played with layers, sheers, and feathers and ruffles which have become synonymous with her brand.

"I stuck to my core as always with colours I have used since 2009 including off-white, pastel, old rose, and navy. I first time introduced black as an element in my collection. There are pearls, layers, mesh and all the mesh and laser cuts we have used are certified sustainable polyesters and we are trying to create everything by hand in-house. There are also ruffles and feathers which I have been using for 12 years now and they are light and easy and add a lot of glam," she says.

The show was opened by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who set the ramp on fire in a royal purple, sleek, sequinned gown, edged with feathers and a feathered wrap that added to the drama.

Harnaaz Sandhu walked the ramp for Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan

Pallavi’s visual romance with flowers and nature has always been translated into 3D embellishments and surface ornamentation along with the ingenious crafting of laser-cut flowers. Her new collection was a grand album of Pallavi’s traditional techniques that brought the 3D floral hand appliqués to striking life in gorgeous pastels and multi-coloured tones.

There was a mélange of hues like aqua, earthy moss green, pretty vanilla peach, soft blush, sage green, striking navy blue, and mustard that moved gracefully into neutrals like grey, metallic ecru, and shades of denim blue. For the first time, Pallavi has also included the colour black in her collection.

An ensemble from her just-launched collection

Clever layers of the laser cut textures elevated the sheer and mesh fabrics like sheer organza, French tule, the very exotic high sheen velvet, silk satin, and twill along with tones of denim and fake leather, which created a visual impact on the runway. The line of great formal wear offered amazing mix-and-match possibilities with unique directions.

Detailing for Pallavi was all about dreaming up visuals like mints and hints of Anthracite, while hues of lilac and deep burgundy, as well as an array of salmon, moved gently into shades of black.

Safa Siddiqui closed the show for Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan

Closing the Not So Serious show was the very gorgeous TV personality, Safa Siddiqui who looked amazing in a white gown splashed with silver sequins and a grand, feathered, floor-kissing robe.

"I want people who buy my clothes to love them and not discard them. I want my creations to enhance who they are and I am picky about my finishing. As a brand, we want to be a lot more serious and structured and reach out to more people and maybe I will launch another line very soon. We are also opening a store in Hyderabad in a few weeks," adds the couturier.

When asked what her wardrobe must-haves comprise, she quips, "A white shirt and amazing lingerie. I don't compromise on my lingerie, they are close to me and not for somebody else to see and I love to feel beautiful and look beautiful inside out. Also for me, it's a white shirt, hair out into a bun, and denim".