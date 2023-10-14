Payal Pratap's edit The Soft Parade depicts stark landscape of the Kutch region

Designer Payal Pratap known for her easy flowing relaxed silhouettes, showcased a splendid range of outfits aptly named The Soft Parade on Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW x FDCI.

An ode to the glorious and abundant craft of Kutch with contemporary accents, the fabric base of her edit offered a mélange of handloom linen, woven stripes, and chambray weaves, while the luxe silks, Chanderies as well as the Bandhani prints on silk.

The intricate stitches inspired by ancient kedias were reworked into detailed asymmetric patterns featuring geometric as well as florals motifs with a dollop of shine.

Ensembles from the edit

Payal also extensively used patchwork in modern and abstract motifs of nature melding the traditional and modern. Bandhani work, appliqué, multiple hand stitched techniques along with abstract rose motifs were juxtaposed to create an array of patterns with designs of bird chintz, flowers, and Tree of Life patterns adding further to the exciting deisgns.

The colours of Kutch brought to life the apparel, as a tinge of red was merged with varying shades of blue, neutral ivories and blacks to form a palette of multicolour hues.

The silhouettes were characteristic of Gujarat and included asymmetric wrap skirts, swirling long and short kedia inspired jackets, relaxed dresses and comfy lungi pants among others. The collection offered a comprehensive fashion look and head-to-toe wardrobe solutions from day to night with Payal designing handmade footwear featuring Bandhani brogue patterns. The semi-precious stone jewellery gave the ensembles the added glitter.