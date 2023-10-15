Mahima Mahajan's new edit Fida is an explosion of colours and prints 

Soft dewy pastel shades along with vivid tones replete with beautiful prints depicting elements of nature formed the core of Mahima Mahajan’s latest collection Fida unveiled at LFWxFDCI.

The edit caught the pulse of the audience for its young, free-spirited, and stylish vibes that’s surely going to get the hearts of new-age brides.

“FIDA is free-spirited, unabashed, unafraid to claim her space in the world & make her presence felt. She is young, wild, and free. The delirious floral pattern-clash; the play on extravagant volumes and silhouettes; the feminine fluidity colliding with structured silhouettes, the burst of colour - FIDA whole-heartedly is the core of our label. Our focus this season was colour and vibrancy, attention to detail, femininity, and silhouette, blending our past, present, and future, and defining our essence. FIDA is an explosion of colour and print, that successfully balances the contemporary aesthetic we have developed over the past years," says Mahima.

Ensembles from the newly dropped collection

Mahima focussed on a vibrant colour card and fused a glamorous, melody of past, present, and future style directions for the coming season. The seamless meld of floral prints, silhouettes, and impressive volumes gave the attires a feminine grace and fluidity. We couldn’t stop gaping at the burst of colours right from vermilion red to sunset yellows and blush pinks to emerald greens, with the silhouettes offering organic drapes in luxe fabrics like organza, georgette, and silk. The exquisitely embroidered beads, reflective mirrors, and gold sequins added further to the glamour.

She added menswear to her collection too

While the collection was predominantly for women, Mahima added three men’s wear options that were colourful and flamboyant. The printed trouser, cropped inner, and detailed shirt was a casual trio, while the black, sheer shirt and trousers were topped with an impressive black, printed, trench coat with giant cuffs. What stood out among the men’s ensembles was the stunning pink suit with a sheer shirt and striking organza bows at the wrist and neck

The lovely Tara Sutaria closed the show for Mahima in a dreamy white, printed lehenga, matching strappy moulded choli, and sheer dupatta.