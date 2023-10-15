Shweta Kapur's 431-88's latest edit, Collection 20 is for the It Girl!

Malaika Arora (biege) and Shweta Kapur (white) along with models during the launch of Kapur's latest edit

Shweta Kapur's luxe RTW label 431-88's latest pret wear range Collection 20 is aimed at the “IT GIRL”. Launched at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, the collection was feted for its fine tailoring representing some classic Indian silhouettes that reflected apparel chic.

The collection had a lot of earthy tones

"431-88 has always catered to the sartorial needs of the global woman who is not only beautiful but very confident and free-spirited in her lifestyle. To suit the jet-setting requirements of the 431-88 woman, Shweta brought a line of ultra-cool, urban wear that will take the haute-stepping lady through the day and into the glamorous hours of the night," says Shweta.

Opening the show, the very stylish Malaika Arora strutted confidently in a light, brown, baggy, coat with two back vents over an innovative corset-style jumpsuit.

Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Shweta Kapur

This season, Shweta had a strong colour card of black, white, grey, and brown all ideal for boardroom drama, which was further enhanced impressively by acid green, red, and electric blue outfits. To stay on the path of inspiration, the fabrics moved from power-packed suiting fabrics to ultra-glam silks and satins.

There was a marked presence of inspiration from different decades. The 80’s power dressing was amalgamated with the flirty nature of the 90’s. The silhouettes’ roster was varied, as structured oversized blazers were teamed with softer options. For evening glamour there was a wide choice that would satisfy the needs of the most fastidious and stylish women.

Kapur's latest edit also featured menswear collection

“As a designer, there is nothing as exciting as a show breathing life into a collection. Countless hours of creativity, collaboration, and hard work had been poured into our new collection, which was showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI," adds Shweta.

Although Shweta kept the collection mainly for women, she introduced menswear in her brand this season with four men’s casual wear entries that were once again oversized and comfy. An assortment of shirts, drop-crotch pants, long gilet, oversized trousers, knee-length one-button jackets, and relaxed suits will be favoured by stylish trendsetters.