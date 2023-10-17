Myosutra unveils festive collection

In its festive collection, Myosutra pays tribute to the culture of Bengal by bridging the gaps between Europe and Bengal through the designs. Owner Roshni Mukherjee stays connected to her roots which reflect through her body of work.

Festive Season With Myosutra Collection

This festive season if you would like to experience wearing chic, ethnic, and stylish saris, you can check out the latest collection by Myosutra. The collection comprises tussar, muslin, kalamkari, jamdani, chikankari, along with some in-house designs.

For those living and celebrating the Pujas outside Bengal, the collection is bound to take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. One can proudly flaunt Indian weaves, designs, and motifs and partake in this cultural festivities world over.

Roshni mentions, “I believe women in recent times admire the blend of both tradition and modernity and for those who are living on foreign shores, Durga Puja always allows them to reconnect to our roots through one eternal and un-missable thing — fashion, draped in the six yards of sensation.”

An investment banker by profession and a passionate entrepreneur Mukherjee started her venture in handloom exclusives around 2017 in London. Her’s is a beautiful and aesthetic merger of traditional and contemporary looks which leaves those who wear her collections, making a fashion statement for themselves.

For orders, one can visit the official website of their social media pages. Shipping worldwide.