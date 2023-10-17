Shaya by CaratLane launches 'Chitrakalay Kolkata'

Love wearing your traditions on you, then check out the latest festive collection Chitrakalay Kolkata from Shaya by CaratLane. The collection blends the artistic Kalighat Paintings of the city into wearable pieces of silver. If you love making a statement with your jewellery then exploring this collection is a must.

CaratLane Chitrakala Kolkata collection featuring Kalighat Paintings

Bringing silver jewelery in a fresh new format, it has its roots in the rich cultural landscape of Kolkata. The pieces comprise finger–rings, nose pins, neck pieces, wristlets, ear-rings and more in vibrant colours and depict instances of mythology, religious deities, folktales, and social issues as is the essence of the original Kalighat paintings known as Patachitra.

Shaya by CaratLane collaborated with artists Joan Dominique Rai, Sneha Ghosh, Elina Banerjee, and Sucharita Saha who themselves share a unique and deep connection with the city which is meticulously reflected through their work. The characters and paintings are brought to life on silver caricatures which are hand-painted with contrasting strokes of enamel. The earthy palette is a reflection of the rustic hues originally used in the art form.

The collection can be styled in numerous ways perfect for those who love to go traditional or those who prefer a boho look. Stores across the city are well-stocked with the collection and it can be the perfect last–minute Durga Puja gift for yourself or for others. What's more, Dhanteras is not far behind. It is available on the official website as well.

Starting Price: Rs 900

Kolkata Stores:

Chinar Park: CaratLane, Ground Floor, Pinnacle Tower, near Chinar Park, Dash Drone, Newtown, Kolkata 700136

Park Street: Ground floor, 21A, Park St, next to The Park Hotel, Park Street area, Kolkata 700016