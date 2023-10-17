Superstar couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar launch Gowri Signatures in Hyderabad

In the City of Pearls, a new era of luxury design and jewellery has dawned as lifestyle brand, Gowri Signatures, opens in Jubilee Hills. This atelier, a haven for fashionistas and design mavens, specialises in one-of-a-kind wedding wear, exquisite diamond jewellery, and the art of custom weaving. The store’s grand unveiling was inaugurated by the power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar and was nothing short of a dazzling spectacle.

Gowri Signatures: A new era of luxury design and jewellery

The opulent store is spread over a sprawling 15,000 square feet area, with the second level transformed into a sanctuary of aesthetics. Vintage hand-crafted furniture and art adorn the consulting rooms, enveloping the ambience in an aura of understated luxury and elegance.

Mahesh Babu inaugurating Gowri Signatures

It comes with three consulting rooms catering to three distinct segments: the Bride, the Couple, and the Family. Each space exudes an air of exclusivity and comfort, reflecting the store's unwavering dedication to creating memorable moments during celebrations.

Regal collection of Banarasi silk saree

For the ladies, there's a regal collection of Banarasi silk, the artistry of Kanjeevaram and a treasure trove of occasion wear including ghagras, cholis, and more. As for the gentlemen, the brand presents a range of regal options, from sherwanis and bandhgalas to kurtas.

At Gowri Signatures

At the launch, superstar Mahesh shared his vision for the label where the focus is on creating tailor-made attire for wedding couples and their families.

At Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills.

