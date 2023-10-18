Tanishq launches festive collection Aishani

Tanishq recently unveiled its Pujo collection Aishani which is a symbolic tribute to the spirit of Shakti who resides in every woman, represented through the goddess Durga and the ‘Real Aishanis of Bengal’. It honours the inspiring stories behind icons like cricketer Jhulan Goswami, singer Sahana Bajpaie, designer Paromita Banerjee and actor Mimi Chakraborty through its campaign. The special collection was launched recently at ITC Royal Bengal by Mimi Chakraborty.

Inspired by Pujo motifs Aishani is a vibrant, elegant, and classy reflection of shiuli flowers, Kashphool blossoms, and energy-filled Puja pandals. Each piece has been exquisitely hand-crafted with intricate designs and filigree work. Chokers, adjustable tie-haars, earrings, bangles, and more form a part of the collection.

Alok Ranjan, regional business manager, East, Tanishq comments, “This year, with our Puja collection, we're embracing the unwavering spirit that resides in every Bengali woman—a spirit that mirrors the strength of Goddess Durga herself. The strength propels them to break barriers, forge new paths, and uplift not only themselves but also those around them.”

Mimi comments, “Aishani collection for Puja is a heart-warming celebration capturing the essence of this vibrant festival. It beautifully encapsulates the belief that every woman possesses the power to craft her own unique story.”

Aishani is now available in all Tanishq stores in the city and one can avail attractive discounts on the making charges in lieu of the festivities.