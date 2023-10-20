Baise Gaba’s new collection showcases an interesting interplay of opposite colours

We often find ourselves existing in a world full of contrasts. Where there is light, there also resides shadow; in the vast expanse of the sky, the boundless ocean stretches its embrace. Life’s palette is painted with the stark juxtaposition of black and white. However, despite this captivating paradox, a juncture emerges where these contrasting forces find their equilibrium, harmoniously merging to create a profound sense of balance. In a context that finds relevance in these very contradictions, fashion brand Baise Gaba has unveiled a new collection — Izara. Perfect for the festive season, the edit profusely embraces the harmonious interplay of opposite shades like greens with magenta creating beautiful designs.

The sister duo of Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, founders and designers of the brand, believes in storytelling via their outfits. Comfort being their focus, their ethnic wear often come with modern twists.

Pieces from the collection

Telling us that nature is the source of inspiration behind creating this collection, Ruchi says, “Our designs embrace the harmonious interplay of these opposites, like the tranquil greens of nature merging with the passionate magentas of love. Each piece embodies the eternal dance of contrasts in colours, and fabric selection is a must-have for your festive wardrobe.” Whereas, Reena adds, “The word Izara is a combination of ‘Iqtab’ (horizon) and ‘Zara’ (princess), signifying a princess with a strong and far-reaching vision. Izara celebrates the beauty and balance of life’s harmonious contrasts, like the stunning moment at dawn.”

For Izara, the sister duo preferred using fabrics such as crepe, organza, and modal satin to get that rich festive look. The colour palette, as mentioned at the start, is a duo-chrome of magenta and green. Ruchi tells us, “The designs showcase a blend of intricate hand embroidery and machine embroidery, creatively defining various motifs. A beautiful amalgamation of solids and prints can be spotted in this collection.” The designs play a good combination of modest and sensual, bling and minimal, intricacy and boldness so that you can decide as per your mood. What’s also special is that every piece can be styled in multiple ways depending on your desires.

Rs 10,000 upwards.

Available online.