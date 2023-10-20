From exquisite silk saris and handcrafted jewellery to scented candles, beautifully crafted cushions, and intricately designed pujo thalis, and diyas, Fabindia’s latest Svarnim collection is a festive slideshow. It is all about those special moments, connecting with loved one, classic fragrances filling the air, and

family and friends taking in all those golden memories that they will remember for years.

The collection highlights rich hues, elegant craftsmanship, and the vibrancy of this season, weaving in the traditions and cultural heritage of Indian crafts.

Fabsaris, crafted in warm shades and rich hues, intricate designs, and a touch of contemporary flair, are perfect for celebrating the festive season with grace. They are available in silk and silk blends, viscose, and cotton-silk, displaying several of their craft-led techniques and methods of weaving in chanderi, tussars, and banarasi jacquards.

Thoughtfully designed kurtas in the collection are a perfect blend of comfort and style. Crafted with precision and finished with intricate adda work, applique, and zari embroidery, these regal

kurtas and kurta sets are sure to make a statement during Durga Pujo festivities and beyond.

The brand’s handcrafted jewellery pieces showcase exquisite craftsmanship. From intricate necklaces to earrings, the festive collection is a true reflection of artistry.

Svarnim’s home edit is perfect to adorn your living spaces and has a captivating range of scented candles, intricately designed pujo thalis, and diyas. There are beautiful cutwork brass lamps and lanterns with a vintage feel, intricately embroidered floral cushion covers in vibrant colours, and many more to deck up your homes for the festive celebrations.

“We understand that the true essence of festivals lies not just in the rituals and celebrations but also in the treasured moments we create with our loved ones. Our latest collection, perfectly encapsulates this enchanting mood. It is meant for everyone, and highlights the crafts and materials used in traditional ensembles with accents of gold across the entire collection. Starting from Pujo to Dusshera, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, our festive edit beautifully incorporates hand-block prints, intricate zari weaves and hand embroidery. For this year’s collection, we have included silk and silk blends, tussar, cotton, banarasi jacquards, and viscose silk across the range,” says Sumit Arora, chief ethnic apparel, Fabindia.

This year, they have added a more vibrant and diverse colour palette for men, women and children. There are a greater variety of options like saris, kurtas, dupattas and lehengas for kids. The fabric options available are also more extensive, like silk, silk blends, cottons and more.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com