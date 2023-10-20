The wedding collection from Navrathan Jewellers is a work of art

Wedding season is finally in full swing. Selecting the perfect bridal jewellery may be a stressful ordeal. Since this is such a monumental occasion, you should spare no expense in acquiring the finest jewellery. Making the entire shopping experience easier is Navrathan Jewellers, which has come out with an exquisite array of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery for brides and grooms that captures the timeless spirit of romance and enriches the elegance of any relationship.

The collection celebrates the joyful honour to cherish love, revere beauty and embrace togetherness, and is meticulously created to capture the essence of these feelings. It is a work of art that perfectly blends beauty, tradition, and sophistication to enrich the entire wedding.

Goutham Chand, managing director, Navrathan Jewellers, tells us that the collection is a tribute to the grace of brides and grooms, and the opulent cultural heritage of India. “It’s a true work of art that seamlessly blends beauty, tradition and sophistication to elevate the entire wedding experience.”

Navrathan Jewellers' bridal jewellery

The collection with a distinct design aesthetic combines fresh and innovative aspects and is designed exclusively to mark the special milestone such as marriage. “The materials and gemstones used in this line of jewellery are unique from those used in our previous collections, creating a fresh and distinct colour palette and overall design aesthetics,” says Goutham.

He adds that this wedding season, it is all about embracing elegance and versatility when it comes to jewellery. “To pay homage to tradition and timeless sophistication, classic gemstones like rubies, emeralds, and sapphires are making a comeback. What’s interesting is that yellow gold is making a trendy return, and mixed metal jewellery is making a stylish statement. We have also noticed that personalised touches and a modern flair are being achieved through layered necklaces and stackable rings. Ultimately, it seems like the trend is moving towards pieces that exude timeless beauty and let individuals ex-press their unique style which carry sentimental value, representing family traditions and legacies,” he adds.

