Designer Nitika Gujral’s latest collection Lamhey is a nod to nuptial celebrations

October marks a captivating trail of celebrations right from Navratri and Diwali to dreamy weddings. Designers’ ateliers spring to imagination with shimmery ethnic and fusion wear pieces. So when Delhi-based designer Nitika Gujral pondered what to craft this season, she dived into a sea of cherished memories, allowing herself to be swayed by the waves of nostalgia.

In the quiet corners of her mind, flashbacks of special moments spent with friends and family swirled like ethereal fireflies. These memories inspired her new edit Lamhey, which is a memorabilia of joyous occasions. “The idea for this collection came while I was reminiscing with some old friends about our shared experiences and with it came the realisation that our memories are never like an unbroken stream; they actually come in flashes that consist of moments that stand out against the blur of the past. The name Lamhey is indicative of those special moments in each one’s life spent with a loved one,” Nitika tells us.

Lamhey marks the designer’s debut in occasion wear, especially for young couples. It is best suited for ceremonies and weddings. “It is the first time that we have styles for both young women and men as our experience in dealing with young couples has taught us that most of them like to co-create their looks for each occasion. As a label that has always been open to customisation, we have learned that while each one wants something that is unique to them, couples especially, want that little something that ties their looks together. We have tried to create that platform with Lamhey,” Nitika shares with us.

The collection boasts gorgeous lehenga sets that exude regal allure to ethereal net skirt blouses paired with delicate dupattas that evoke a sense of poetic romance. It extends to the timeless charm of churidar kurta sets, the classic salwar kurta duo that embodies tradition, and the majestic sherwani that stands as a testament to grandeur. They’re crafted from airy tulles and dreamy organzas that whisk you into enchantment; to georgettes and raw silk for a fairytale trousseau offering.

Telling us about the elaborate embroidery crafts, Nitika shares, “India is the repository of fabric weaves and embroidery techniques. As a designer who has shared a symbiotic relationship with craftsmen from the start of her journey, I am very committed to the preservation of this heritage. We ador ned the ensembles with ari and zardosi embroidery, though a contemporary appeal has been added with the use of modern materials for a chic look.”

The edit features a mix of bright, dee p and neutral shades, keeping in mind the many wedding events a couple has to attend. “Both to-be brides and grooms have a wide array of scintillating occasion wear for each ceremony from engagements, cocktails, mehendi and reception. There is a predominance of ivory and champagne because these tones express a freshness that is so fitting for a young couple and also sits well with most Indian skin tones,” adds Nitika.

Perhaps, that’s why many pieces in mens and womenswear are colour coordinated with one another, in neutral and blush tones. Over her illustrious threedecade career as an occasion and bridal wear designer, Nitika has been a keen observer of the evolving landscape of fashion. She has witnessed the gradual shift from local preferences to the embracing global sartorial sensibilities.

She elaborates, “In my 30 years in Indian fashion, I have seen regional preferences give way to modern sensibilities, earlier with the spread of television, later with the reach of the internet and now with the explosion of social media in the last decade. With this exposure, most youngsters know what is trending and as a fashion label, one needs to be able to feel the pulse of not just what is in trend today but foresee intuitively what is likely to be the trend tomorrow. In my mind, there are some sensibilities that are ageless and will never fade while others are transient. Currently, straight skirts with high slits and form hugging fishtails with corseted blouses are two emerging trends for women.”

