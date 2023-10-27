Abraham and Thakore's Body Language sets new sartorial fashion tone

Feted as Masters of Minimalism, fashion stalwarts David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore’s iconic label Abraham & Thakore’s SS’24 collection Body Language recently got showcased on Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI scripted a whole new fashion language.

Known for their sartorial experimentations, this time, the pair aimed at exploring the mode of fashion communication through multiple textile mediums and symbols.

The entire edit has an interesting creative mélange of numbers, alphabets and symbols including that of braille that formed an amazing language. Amidst the rapid communication revolution orchestrated by AI-enabled tools and technologies like ChatGPT and emojis, Abraham & Thakore’s collection is an insightful take on the intricacies of modern interaction.

From embracing bits of braille to morse codes and letters, the ensembles make some witty non-verbal statements. There is fun and excitement in the apparel, as, at times the hidden text even reveals the disguised brand’s name. The playful typography has been brought to life by detailed craftsmanship as ikat from Telangana, Ajrakh, Benarasi brocades, badla sequins, block-printing from Rajasthan, and fine laser cut work. With the line of ensembles moving in varying directions, there was a mixed set of classic silhouettes comprising something as simple and classy as the classic white shirt, a sharply tailored pantsuit, and a sari with a bowtie.

We talk to David Abraham to know more.

Abraham and Thakore

Tell us about the idea behind Body Language.

We believe in the power of playfulness and have played with classic silhouettes and created a seamless blend of the formal and the casual depicting wit and whimsy. This collection is a celebration of the timeless art of communication through fashion and we hope it starts a much-needed conversation and transcends the limitations of words. We all use clothing to communicate and it’s actually an integral part of human communication and people communicate through so many ways including braille for the visually challenged and morse codes used during the war. We explored all these different modes of communication as a part of our exercise to derive patterns and prints interpreted in designs.

There’s a range of interesting dhotis in this collection…

Yes, we really looked at it as an example of drape and we were trying to explore that. A lot of the collection looks at the basics of clothing including shirts, trousers, saris and lehengas and therefore we also looked at the dhoti and were trying to see how we could recontextualize them and put them into different situations for both men and women.

Ensembles from the collection

The trend for autumn-winter?

There’s a tendency towards strong individual dressing. With binaries being challenged and lines blurred, clothes are increasingly getting softer and post-pandemic, people are willing to experiment more and their attitude towards fashion has changed. They are not so rigid, don’t follow so many rules and are more expressive than ever.

Festive wardrobe must-haves?

Pops of colour, lots of shine, and shimmer.

Your design philosophy?

We have become clearer about what we stand for, yet at the same time, as we get more confident about our values, we are also willing to experiment with them more and look for newer ways to do things.