Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Samant Chauhan’s Ice Watch is a subtle call to protect glacial wonders

The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI transcended mere extravagance, as labels like 11:11, Abraham and Thakore, Payal Pratap, and more championed sustainability. Amongst the brigade of conscious fashion mavens, designer Samant Chauhan’s showcase Ice Watch stood out as a gentle reminder to cherish and protect the delicate beauty and fragility of glaciers. With a colour palette of soothing whites, greys, purples, and blues, his functional pieces beautifully captured the pristine grandeur of these natural wonders.

Bihar Born Desginer Samant Chauhan

Ensemble from Ice Watch

For the Bhagalpur, Bihar born designer Samant Chauhan, the inspiration for Ice Watch lies in his lifelong fascination with ice and glaciers. “As a child growing up in Bhagalpur, such natural wonders were abstract concepts. However, as I journeyed through life, the pristine beauty and vulnerability of ice continued to captivate my imagination. Ice Watch serves as a poignant tribute to the ethereal allure of ice and the profound message it carries about the vulnerability of glaciers. The collection’s pieces beckon audiences with their serene elegance and a deep, artistic connection to the natural world,” he tells us post the show that had Jim Sarbh as the showstopper.

Frothy gown

Made In Heaven Jim Sarbh Floor Sweeping At Lakme Fashion Week

The Made In Heaven star dished out a dramatic look in an all-white, layered and floor sweeping trench coat. Its flared structure with tonal embroidery accentuated the fluidity of the ensemble that was paired with a mandarin collar shirt and white trousers. With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Samant is celebrated for his mastery of Bhagalpuri silk, the native fabric of his hometown. It’s known for its coarse texture, durability, lightweight nature, and remarkable versatility.

Ice Watch

Telling us about his personal connection with the fabric, Samant shares, “Bhagalpuri silk essays an important role, paying homage to my roots. It adds an authentic and traditional touch, infusing each piece with a sense of heritage. I have also worked with organza silk to lend a delicate and ethereal quality to pieces. It complements the theme of ice and snow, creating a sense of translucency in the garments. Cotton silk offers comfort and versatility. It was also an ideal choice for this collection that seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary fashion sensibilities.”

Samant and Jim

Samant's presentation unveiled novel styles ranging from avant-garde gowns that pushed the boundaries of convention to jacket dresses exuding sophistication. They were styled with an array of necklines, from sweethearts and off-shoulders to elegant halter necks and classic V-necks, along with eclectic sleeves, including Victorian to graceful capes. Samant elaborates on the pristine colour scheme and embroideries that accentuate the visual imagery of ice and snow in ensembles.

He elaborates, “The whites and blues used in the edit symbolise the untouched beauty of ice and glaciers. The hints of grey exude a sense of depth and grandeur, while greens and purples lend subtle accents, adding a touch of life and contrast to the predominantly cool and icy palette. The garments were further adorned with a rich array of embroidery techniques, including beadwork, sequins, pintucks, quiltings, ribbon work, and hand thread embroideries. Swirling lines, abstract shapes, and geometric patterns danced across the fabric, infusing each piece with a touch of artistic brilliance. These elements reflect the fluidity and dynamism of ice and snow, creating a sense of movement within the designs.”

Price on request. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada @newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada