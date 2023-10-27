Saksham Neharicka’s new collection Ulfat is inspired by the full circle of love

Each one of us have traversed the intricate paths of love. The very emotion, with its multifaceted stages ranging from infatuation to a sense of deep affection, and on occasions, the bittersweet embrace of heartbreak, makes it a part of our existence. Recently, fashion brand Saksham Neharicka’s new collection Ulfat triggered our thoughts on the idea of love.

Fashion designers and co-founders of the brand, Saksham and Neharicka tell us that Ulfat is a narrative inspired by the full circle of love. Neharicka says, “We wanted to create a story inspired by heartbreak. We realised any form of love is incomplete without a heartbreak.” This insight is a reflection of their creative process, where their collections also draw inspiration from life’s experiences and their travel journeys. Neharicka continues to recount their visit to The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, a moment that left them mesmerised by the profound beauty of Islamic art and its portrayal of the love for the Divine. This experience served as a pivotal inspiration for Ulfat.

Pieces from the collection

She says, “From outfits that symbolically represent the love affair between earth and heaven, with Ulfat, we wanted to weave a story that resonates with all.” The brand believes in adding depth to the outfits lend by embroideries, prints and textiles. Saksham informs, “Our artworks resonate with the idea of Indian ‘Gully’ culture. We feature our signature 3D appliqué embroidery, intricate linear geometric borders, and highly detailed prints inspired by the same theme. The final layer includes exquisite hand-woven textiles that enhance our designs.”

The colour scheme of Ulfat is remarkably reminiscent of the various stages of love. The palette starts with sea green and ivory, featuring hand-embroidered flower motifs on Chanderi silk and tissue fabrics. It symbolises budding romance. The next stage is burnt orange and brick red, with a floral print on kurta and co-ord set, representing the passionate dance of love. This base is accentuated with their signature, hand embroidery that reminds one of the distressed walls of the Indian gullys. Finally, ivory and gold zari brocades on silk Chanderi, silk georgette brocades, and silk organza drapes embody the peak of ecstasy in a love story narrative.

The collection features intricately hand-embroidered sari sets, gowns, and A-line kurtas and co-ord sets. Showcasing a blend of Western and traditional elements, these outfits are perfect for any wedding celebration, including engagement, cocktail party, and even reception.

Discussing the role of the artisans, Saksham says, “With the onset of our label, our prime objective has been to work with local artisans across the nation. They are the heart and soul of every piece ever designed by us.” Neharicka shares that her favourite piece from the collection includes Nayaab, an intricately hand-appliqued Indo-Western set that has some amazing mukaish, gota and zari work and Kismet, an ivory and gold, silk and metal embroidered gown. Whereas, Saksham mentions Qayanaat, a fully embroidered velvet sari with a Firdous blouse.

