Bohême Bellissima: Sangeeta Boochra’s latest edit 'Vividh' is a happy marriage between eccentric silver and regal gemstones

There is something about silver jewellery that no other metal can ever quite match. Neither does it have the underplayed pride of elitist platinum nor does it have the glitter of time-honoured gold. Whether it comes in ornate works or with embellished stones — the free spirit of silver jewellery has a loyal fan base of its own.

Now add a dash of luxurious regalia to this rustic bijouterie. The resultant aesthetic you get is what pieces from the collection Vividh — by heirloom jewellery label Sangeeta Boochra Japiur — looks like. With a legacy of over 130 years, the label is popular with royals and celebs alike — be it Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Vidya Balan.

Made in collaboration with popular fashion content creator Nitibha Kaul, the collection features a wide range of pieces including statement necklaces, earrings and bracelets — all featuring detailed patterns and textures that evoke grandeur. Whether you are dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of luxury to your everyday look, the collection has something for everyone. “We have taken inspiration from the intricate details and timeless beauty of historical buildings and monuments, resulting in a collection that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our world,” says Abhineet Boochra, co-founder of the label.

In that sense, it reminds us of the brand’s last collection — a collaboration with actor-model Gabriella Demetriades — called Charbagh with Deme by Gabriella. The capsule collection drew its aesthetic from Indo-Persian architecture featuring a quadrilateral garden divided by four walkways. The idea represented today’s woman who holds her ambition, beliefs, individuality and persona together simultaneously.

However, unlike the previous collection that featured moissanite stones, Vividh embraces a more traditional aesthetic while incorporating pieces designed for everyday wear. “In contrast to our previous collaboration, we have explored alternative gemstones and materials for Vividh. While moissanite stones were prominent in Charbagh, Vividh consists of sterling silver jewellery with a variety of natural colour stones,” notes Riteek Boochra, co-founder.

The pieces include bangles, chokers, earrings, necklaces and rings. If you are seeking a touch of edginess, the chokers in sterling silver can add a bold accent to any everyday ensemble. From elegant studs to stunning drop earrings, the selection of earrings have an array of styles to suit every occasion. And from classic solitaires to contemporary bands, the collection of rings are also versatile.

Each colour in the vibrant palette, says Abhineet, symbolises an aspect of femininity. “For example, the colour red symbolises love and passion. Our red pieces are designed for the emotions that love brings forth. Associated with strength and power, the colour black represents the inherent resilience of the divine feminine. Our black pieces attempt to empower you to command attention wherever you go. Blue embodies fluidity and grace and so our blue pieces capture the essence of free-spiritedness, allowing you to flow effortlessly through transitions while staying true to your authentic self,” says Riteek, and adds, “Lastly, our pink pieces remind you to embrace moments of spontaneity and sheer delight.” And known for its durability and lustrous shine, sterling silver is a versatile metal that stands the test of time. Thus, the pieces can also be treasured as an investment for the years to come.

Before drawing curtains on the conversation, we asked the founder duo if they have started working on their next line. To this they respond enthusiastically, “Yes! Our team is currently working on our next collaboration and we can assure you that it will be a collection like no other we have created before. While we wish we could divulge all the details, we must keep it under wraps for now to maintain the element of surprise. We are pushing the boundaries of our designs and exploring new avenues with this.”

