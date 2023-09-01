Contemporary clothing brand, Lovebirds, evokes Y2K nostalgia with their Pre-Fall edit   

THIS SEASON HUSBAND-wife designer duo Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna's contemporary label, which is famous amongst celebs for its unconventional silhouettes and minimalist designs turns to the new Pre-Fall collection. Label Lovebirds seeks inspiration from architecture, geometry and clean lines for this edit that's an ode to all things nostalgic. Think the whirring of cassettes, Super Mario's brick-like pixel clouds and the static of VHS tapes. Going by this retro digital angle, the ensembles employ pixels in their true definition and are used to structure floral patterns that not only evoke a sense of Y2K fashion nostalgia but are also a reminder of minimalism and simplicity.

"There is a new, forward-looking approach to the elements of nature that make an appearance in this collection, which can be seen in digitally printed pixel flowers and monstera leaves in bold and bright colours. Usually, our collections focus on surface print but for our Pre-Fall edit, we have introduced patchwork embroidery and also you can see a fresh launch of tie&dye," Amrita Khanna reveals.

The Pre-Fall edit explores the intricacy of nature as seen in appliqué carved split-philodendron on multiple dresses, digitally printed pixel flowers and leaves in bold colours. The structured prints created in this collection mirror the design sensibility that the brand has always maintained; one of clean lines and forms. For the first time, Lovebirds has introduced tie-dye to bring freshness to their ensembles. “ A collection is an amalgamation of contemporary art, design and culture; making it an immersive experience that the brand has always taken pride in. For the techniques, we have played with appliqués and pixel prints to bring newness to the classic styles," she adds.

This line features sustainably sourced fabrics, handwoven linens, 100 per cent silks and hand-woven denim, which have been fashioned into a mix of dresses, cord sets, jumpsuits, shirts, pants and skirts in hues such as whites, blacks, blues, greys, matcha green and dusty rose. "This collection is definitely an experience for us and the opportunity technology holds. We've never been afraid of what's new and here we are embracing it with new and bold prints-pixels," shares Gursi Singh.

Just days after the unveiling of the collection, Lovebirds rolls out their Circle of Life jewellery edit, which represents the eternal cycle of existence. Each piece is handcrafted with eco brass and finished with 18K gold and silver. The pieces of jewellery embody a circular form, detailed with motifs of the brand name. Shop for statement accessories like necklaces, earrings and fingerrings.

INR 10,000 onwards. At Cinnamon, Rukmani Colony