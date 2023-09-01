Lopamudra Mitra's Protha goes trendy and traditional this Puja

Any festive shopping is incomplete without a few ethnic pieces like traditional saris in silks, tussar and cotton. This time, singer Lopamudra Mitra has curated some fantastic festive sartorial options for her label, Protha.

Protha puja edit

A nine-year-old brand, Protha, not only offers traditional Bengal weaves like Jamdani and Tangail for the Puja edit but also has pure silk Gadwals, Kantha stitched silk saris, tiedye saris and their signature saris with Lambani embroidery woven by a tribal group from North Karnataka region. “Since it is mostly hot and humid during the Pujas, we have a vast range of Chettinad cotton saris, Pochampalli, Ikkat and Bengal cottons for a comfortable day out, or pandal hopping,” says Lopamudra.

To pair with the saris, Protha also has a new range of designer blouses and hypoallergenic jewellery pieces made of silver, copper, brass and ceramics, with Santiniketani aesthetes. Besides, the brand has also launched a range of kurtis for women, cotton handblock printed shirts and Punjabis for men.

Musician Joy Sarkar in Protha men's shirt

“This time, we have tried to keep it as traditional as possible, sourcing saris from almost all states across the country. It will be a melange of Indian saris, with a lot of festive colours — reds, blues, whites, yellows, violets, blacks and such. We should wear and buy more handwoven saris to keep the art for ms alive. It’s high time people learnt the dif ferences between power loom and handloom products,” says the musician, who is mostly seen in traditional silks or handwoven cotton saris and chunky statement pieces.

Speaking on the Puja sari trends, Lopamudra says, “People are going gaga over pastels, but I find them a little too boring for my liking. I get bored after three-four pastelcoloured saris. Moreover, I never believe in flowing with the trend, so I curate my collection. For the five days of Puja, I will choose five different saris, including a Kantha stitch, a Lambani worked tussar sari, a Gadwal, and a Pochampally silk. This would be my tip for others too, who are still trying to figure out what to buy and what to wear.”

A tie-dye skirt and top set

Lopamudra also lets us know that she is working on something special and exquisite which she will launch pretty soon!

Rs 1,200 onwards.

Store location: 150/2 Lake Gardens, Kolkata