Sahil Kochhar’s new collection talks about the beauty of diverse emotions

Don't you believe that nature, in its resplendent glory, is an intricate arrangement of melodies? Be it the rhythmic pulse of tectonic plates shifting in the heartbeat of Earth, the unfurling of rosebuds, the dance of the winds, or simply the way we breathe, walk and talk — everything has a unique musical phrase. It’s brilliant how human existence is intertwined with the cosmic melody. Fashion designer Sahil Kochhar’s new collection Raag revolves around the beauty of nature and the way it’s profoundly connected with music.

The designer tells us that the word raag is derived from the Sanskrit word rang, which means colour. Just as colours can evoke different feelings and emotions, raags are believed to have the power to colour the mind with specific emotions or sentiments. Those who are into music know that different raags evoke different feelings, such as joy, serenity, longing, devotion, or pathos. “The collection is an ode to the nature around us. Just as the music follows a rhythm, nature too dances to its own tune and as each element in nature follows its own unique melody, we, as individuals, possess our own innate gifts and talents. When nurtured and embraced, they allow us to create our own meaningful paths in life,” Sahil says. The designer’s signature artwork including motifs, unconventional textures, and surfaces brings to life the luscious forest — banana trees and palm leaves soaking the sun, flowers peeking through dense foliage. To make it more appealing, Sahil has used other techniques such as entwined appliqué work, layered laser cutwork, threadwork accents and heavy use of sequin to add a hint of glamour to the outfits. He says, “Just as music blends various notes and tones, the collection mixes with elements of nature, creating a harmonious visual composition.”

Pieces from the collection

Known for capturing the essence of the rich cultural heritage of India through garments, the luxury designer label also experiments with contemporary trends to appeal to a wide range of fashion enthusiasts and stay relevant in the progressive fashion world. Even for those who wear outfits from Raag, the designer envisions them embarking on a sensory journey akin to experiencing a musical composition. The designs aim to resonate with wearers on an emotional level. Sahil says, “As they see the intricate details, feel the textures, and understand the thought behind each piece, they’ll connect with the collection’s musical inspiration. This might awaken memories, stir emotions, or transport them to a place of artistic appreciation.” To bring out the elaborate look, he selected silk organza, raw silk and georgette in terms of fabrics.

The next best thing about Raag is the colour palette. It is an amalgamation of versatile silhouettes, presented in a vibrant coloured palette of bright oranges, tiffany blues, deep rusts, sea greens and hints of pink. Sahil shares, “The muted shades provide a serene canvas, much like the soft notes of a raag. Whereas, the vibrant floral detailing emerges as the crescendo, akin to a musical piece. These florals are more than just embellishments; they embody the vividness of life, the diversity of cultures, and the harmony that comes from blending the old and the new.”

