Baya's Sea Garden explores magical underwater life

Contemporary luxe brand Baya’s enchanting collection Sea Garden replicates an ethereal sea garden in vintage dreamy sheer organzas, silk, imported satins, crepe chiffon, and georgette accessorised by cascades of crystals, feathers, and pearls.

Baya's Sea Garden edit

The colour palette of whisper-light pastels and powdery hues with a touch of vintage dreamy creams and dusty pinks and blues add to the fairytale magic of the range. With hand-sewn organza petals, 3D flowers, pearls, premium-quality sequins, and beads, this couture collection evokes the ethereal allure of the misty fairy tale world.

We talk to Richa Bhatia the designer-founder of Baya to know more.

Baya's Sea Garden edit

Tell us about the new collection.

Sea Garden takes inspiration from aquamarine garden flowers and plants under the sea which is why we have used soft aquatic colours in rich fabrics such as silk, imported satins, organzas, crepe chiffon, and georgette, as well as pearls, feathers, crystals that highlight the theme of sea garden.

The idea was to create luxury garments for today's women by making Indian wear that has a modern sensibility while respecting tradition. We love making pieces that could be re-interpreted and worn for years to come. We have a range of lehengas, gowns - both heavy and light – and some interesting co-ord sets

Baya's Sea Garden edit



How different is this collection in terms of aesthetics from rival labels?

This collection offers today's women a modernised look which is lacking in today's time. Baya’s aesthete is intricate but effortless with impeccable attention to detail, a modern approach to ancient embroidery techniques, and a fiercely feminine aesthetic define us.

Our silhouettes are one of a kind, and flatter all women and not just one particular generation. Because each piece is hand-made and hand-embroidered in our atelier, every customer gets the attention and care she needs to look and feel her best.

Baya's Sea Garden edit

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The intricate detailing in the sea garden-inspired outfits brings the whimsical vision to life hand-crafting thousands of muted-coloured 3D hand-sewn organza petals covered in droplets of pearls, that act as dewdrops falling from the petals of the flowers.

Baya's Sea Garden edit

How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?

We choose quality over quantity which is a very basic and effective way to promote sustainability. Instead of mass-producing clothes, each piece is hand-made and hand-embroidered which takes around months to come to life. As a label, we take pride in pushing boundaries and reinventing the rules to keep the mastery of hand embroidery alive.

Your upcoming collection?

Our next collection is pret wear comprising western outfits in superior natural and blended

fabrics with playful silhouettes offering today’s modern women options for every day and every occasion.



Price range: Rs 30,000 to Rs1,50,000. Instagram: _baya_official