Summer by Priyanka Gupta’s latest offering, Engagement at the Estate, breathes contemporary sensibilities into traditional silhouettes

Think of garden brunches, twilight soirées or countryside picnics in a Jane Austen novel. Bunting garlands, incandescent fairy lights or quietly charming paper lanterns make way for an aesthetic that all of us want to manifest into our personal lives. Now, this aesthetic is what has become the muse to New Delhi-based fashion label Summer by Priyanka Gupta’s latest offering Engagement at the Estate. Unveiled last month, the Autumn/Winter ’23 collection of the brand draws inspiration from the air of grandeur at the most lavish celebrations of the bygone era.

Those following their work would be able to spot a stark difference between this and the label’s last collection. “Our earlier collection was more Indianised than our latest, which is more contemporary,” says Priyanka Gupta, designer and founder of the label. She continues, “For our SS ’23 collection, we concentrated on summer hues, floral prints and motifs as well as varied silhouettes for summer brides. Engagement at the Estate is inspired by the celebratory mood, which follows the festive season.”

The collection boasts a diverse array of silhouettes, with everything from diaphanous saris and lehengas with clean cuts to graceful A-line gowns and ponchos that complement both saris and dresses. It also includes dhoti pants paired with embroidered blouses. And to make these pieces, some of the finest fabrics have been chosen for the collection. These include delicate organzas, breezy chiffons and some breathable georgettes.

Taking us through the colour palette, Priyanka says, “Staying faithful to our deep appreciation for the timelessness and subtlety found in summer pastels, we have porcelain as the focal point in our palette. The shade embodies a sense of subdued opulence, making it a perfect companion for any occasion, weather or style preference. Tea Green, Sapphire Blue and Ashes O’ Roses Pink showcase the collection’s versatility. They seamlessly guide the collection through the corridors of classic romance, while giving it a cosmopolitan and spirited edge.”

The designer also gave us some Easter eggs about their next edit. “We are in the early stages of conceptualising our upcoming endeavour. While it is still taking shape, our focus remains dedicated to crafting an experience that encapsulates the essence of timeless beauty and contemporary flair,” Priyanka notes, signing off.



