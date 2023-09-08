Jaipur Kurti launched its first store in the city, which features its luxury brand Amaiva and Madhuri Dixit’s personal favourites  

Jaipur Kurti, a renowned name in women’s apparel retail, has proudly unveiled its inaugural store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in South India. Established in 2004, Jaipur Kurti, a part of Nandani Creation, has long been synonymous with quality women’s clothing and now finds a cute little corner on bustling Commercial Street.

Over the years, the brand has witnessed a surge in online demand from the audience in and around the city and finally decided to open a physical space. As we enter the store, the brand’s celebrity ambassador, Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, graces the entrance with her curated selection. The Celebrity Closet section showcases her personal favorites, such as the Pink Printed Halter Neck Kurta with Printed Pants & Dupatta, Maroon Cotton Printed Embellished A-Line Flared Kali Kurta with Pants and Green Floral Printed Cotton 3-Piece Crop Top with Shrug And Pant Co-ord Set.

The brand brings forth a captivating array of attire, encapsulating the essence of traditional Indian wear. Each product is meticulously designed to reflect the rich heritage of Jaipur, earning the brand widespread recognition for its affordability without compromising on quality. Their offerings encompass suit sets, pants, palazzos, fusion wear, kurti, co-ord sets, dresses, tops, shirts, loungewear and bottom wear. The brand also boasts plus-size clothing upto 7XL, meeting the varied body types and styles of

modern women.

Notably, a section of the store is dedicated to their luxury Indian wear brand, Amaiva By Jaipur Kurti. Amaiva boasts premium ensembles like silk blend kurtas, zardosi work floor-length anarkalis, designer brocade kurtas and more. The store currently houses its latest spring/summer arrivals and will display their festive collection later this month. The launch of the Bengaluru store represents a pivotal step towards bridging the gap between the virtual and physical shopping experiences. It offers customers the opportunity to interact firsthand with the products, creating a more immersive shopping environment. After serving customers in the Garden City, Jaipur Kurti has its sights set on Hubballi next.

INR 799 onwards. At Commercial Street.

