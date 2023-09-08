Kalki’s Bride And Baraat’23 breaks a new ground in wedding wear with embroidered tales

As the wedding season is about to start, all eyes will be on the bride. The time has come to select the treasures for her trousseau. Thinking on the same lines, Mumbai’s contemporary fashion label Kalki has unveiled a diadem in bridal couture— Bride And Baraat collection. This is a paean to the new-age bride who seeks more than attire; an embodiment of her aspirations.

Conjuring a pastel dream

The collection takes inspiration from the splendour of Kashmir’s summary landscapes. Imagine the verdant landscape of the valley dotted with bright flora and fauna woven into a dreamy trail dress with 3D floral embroidery. Embellished lehengas imitate the softness of flower petals in blush tones of pink, magenta, orange, lavender, beige and more. The blades of grass in the meadows come alive in opulent metallic threadwork. The star-lit midnight sky above the valley finds reflection in the delicate Resham, zardozi, cut dana and bugle beadwork that add a shimmer to the ensembles.

Embroidered lehengas

Telling us more about the making process, the creative mind behind the brand, Nishit Gupta shares, “We take pride in pushing the boundaries of fashion by experimenting with a diverse range of fabrics. We have used organza which adds a touch of modern elegance to our designs and ruching fabric which lends a dynamic texture, infusing a contemporary edge into traditional ensembles. We’ve worked with zardosi, a timeless craft that brings intricate opulence to our creations, seamlessly merging tradition with modernity. Our pursuit of crafting unique masterpieces fuels our exploration of fabrics, ensuring each creation resonates with both the allure of the past and the spirit of the present.”

Ensemble from Bide and Baraat'23

Kalki, which started in 2007, has since then been popular with Indian celebrities like Shreya Ghosal, Elli Avram, Urvashi Dholakia, all thanks to their wide range of ethnic, fusion-wear and bridal wear ensembles that grace the festive season. This time too, the label has included a few Indo-western pieces in the bridal edit. “While the lehenga is always the first choice of a modern bride, we have added stunning shararas and V-neck anarkali kurtas for those who are looking beyond the bridal lehenga,” Nishit adds.

Shot in the Kashmir valley

The colour tone is suitably muted as well as bright meeting the fancy of the brides. Nishit tells us, “The chosen colour palette balances muted and bright tones, symbolising various facets of a bride’s journey. The diverse palette signifies her multifaceted personality and willingness to embrace the spectrum of emotions in this transfor mative journey.”

Lehengas from the collection

Additionally, he weighs on the bridal wear trends saying that red will “never” go out of style but pastels are in trend. “Modern brides are leaning towards more minimalist and comfortable shades and styles that allow for ease of movement and reflect a contemporary aesthetic which is something we are trying to achieve through our bridal shararas. Additionally, sustainability concerns are pushing for designs that can be repurposed, further.”



Rs.1,00,000 upwards. Available online and in stores.

