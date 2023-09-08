Ridhi Mehra’s AW23 edit spotlights ruling queens of the runway and their iconic style 

An ensemble remians just an outfit until a model elegantly sashays it. However, in the era of celebrity showstoppers and influencers, the glory of once-stellar runway models is fading. Spotlighting their influence, luxury fashion designer Ridhi Mehra brings her 47-piece AW 23 collection, The Icons that pays an earnest ode to the slaying confidence, charm and indomitable spirit of models.

Models: Indrani Dasgupta, Ujjwala Raut, Carol Gracias, Archana Akil Kumar and Kanishtha Dhankhar.

The Delhi-based designer has roped in legendary figures like Indrani Dasgupta, Ujjwala Raut, Carol Gracias, Archana Akil Kumar and Kanishtha Dhankhar. They have dominated our TV screens in 90s and 2000s, won crowning glories like Miss India titles and walked at global runways.

Ensemble from The Icons

Ridhi tells us about the special moments she had with models backstage when she started as a designer, “It has to be my first ever fashion show. Supermodels at that time adorned the ramp and covers of editorials. They were the strongest faces in the fashion world, celebrated by designers season after season. Those were the glorious days when the runway was an altar in its own right and the models were no less than deities of fashion.”

Lehenga from The Icons edit

Each model from the AW’23 campaign once again becomes a conqueror of hearts, strutting organza lehengas, ruffled saris, flared pant set with jacket and more pieces from the collection. The embroidery highlights are grander and further elevate a royal colour palette of the ever-classic ivory, glistening gold, champagne and red.

Ridhi Mehra with muses

Telling us about the making, the luxury designer shares, “For this collection, we have used various fabrics from silks, chiffons, and a lot of organza. Each ensemble has a different pattern and style of embroidery and is embellished with intricate detailed tassels and 3D florals. The designer has experimented with a gold embellished draped skirt with a blouse, organza shirt, sharara pants with detailed blazer, deep-cut blouses with stylised backs and more chic ensembles.

Floral prints

On being asked about couture trends, Ridhi shares, “Smart and versatile pantsuits, dramatic capes and jackets with intricate embellishments are in for the closet.”



