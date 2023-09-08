Vedika M’s new collection Totally You showcases the play of colours and abstract prints

Style doesn't always have to be extravagant, instead, it’s also about celebrating everyday looks, the beauty of comfort and the unique charm of simplicity. Sometimes, it’s an enduring delight to witness our everyday casual wear looking all fresh and vibrant through captivating prints and colours. Resonating with the same idea, fashion brand Vedika M introduces a new collection Totally You.

The brand is known for infusing intriguing prints and a variety of colours into flowy silhouettes. Talking about Totally You, the founder and designer, Vedika M Sonthalia tells us, “The collection aims to capture the feeling of joy and a sense of individuality with the blend of modern silhouettes and lively prints. All this has resulted in styles that resonate something for each and every woman.”

Some pieces from the collection

As a woman, possessing clothing that aligns with one’s own essence is consistently a valuable decision. Vedika’s main idea was to create a collection that could make casual outfits stand out. These pieces can be worn at work or while going out for lunch with your friends or even a dinner date, for that matter.

Right from shift dresses to jumpsuits, tops and T-shirts, Totally You features a range of outfits. We have to agree that it’s indeed a blessing to possess ensembles that effortlessly accompany you on spontaneous outings, sparing you the need for elaborate planning. Women, in general, cherish the garments that can be adorned without the burden of meticulous premeditation.

Taking us through the choice of fabrics and the colour palette, Vedika says, “We have used a breathable rayon cotton for this collection making it easy to wear more regularly. The colour palette is a mix of pastel shades and brighter tones like red along with prints on a black base making the outfits a perfect fit for all moods through the day.” Over the years, the brand has carved a distinct identity with its lively and whimsical prints. Sharing the philosophy, the designer tells us, “Our abstract prints add a certain character to each outfit making it special in your wardrobe every time you are deciding on what to wear for an outing. This makes the wearer feel happy.” Since the launch of the collection, their shift dress and pantsuit sets have been capturing the eyeballs of fashion enthusiasts.

Rs 4,800 upwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi