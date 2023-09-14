Bhumi Pednekar launches a new edit in collaboration with GIVA

GIVA, a renowned jewellery brand, has introduced an exquisite new floral line of silver jewellery in collaboration with the celebrated actress and environmental activist, Bhumi Pednekar, who participated in the creation of these pieces with the brand.

The Bhumi Collection showcases a stunning range of unique floral jewellery crafted from premium silver and adorned with rose gold and gold plating. What sets these pieces apart is their versatility, as many of them are convertible, allowing wearers to create multiple looks with a single item. GIVA’s skilled artisans have also employed cutting-edge techniques like cold enamelling to artfully capture Pednekar’s floral inspirations, making this range truly one-of-a-kind.

A bracelet from the collection

GIVA and Bhumi have drawn inspiration from six endangered flowers: Safed Musli, Bell Marrow, Brahma Kamal, Eyebright, Persistent Trillium, and Mountain Ebony. At the heart of this collection lies a deep commitment to sustainability and the message that jewellery can be both eco-conscious and adaptable.

“I have been thrilled to collaborate with GIVA on this collection,” expressed Bhumi Pednekar. “As an advocate for environmental causes and someone who always wanted to showcase my artistic skills, I believe that this collection has served as a beautiful reminder of the need to protect our planet’s endangered flowers. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to gift meaningfully, offering our loved ones jewellery that can be styled in countless ways. It’s a double dose of happiness!”

A ring from the collection

Ishendra Agarwal, the CEO of GIVA, has also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “GIVA has been delighted to join forces with Bhumi Pednekar in bringing The Bhumi Collection to life. This collection has exemplified our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products. With these versatile jewellery pieces, we have aimed to delight our customers by offering them jewellery that not only celebrates the beauty of our planet but also caters to their unique style preferences.”

This unique collection by GIVA and Bhumi Pednekar offers a fusion of artistry, sustainability, and versatility, making The Bhumi Collection a truly remarkable addition to the world of jewellery.

Rs 1500 onwards

Available online