Prathaa's new edit, Ehsaas is full of festive vibes

Prathaa's festive collection Ehsaas aims at celebrating the spirit of the occasion with vibrant colours, shimmering details, functional designs, and versatile styling options that evoke a sense of happiness, closeness, and comfort.

The collection in handloom cotton offers a range of festive fashion options that provide the wearer with a sense of elegance and comfort, staying conscious all the way.

"Embracing our very own age-old tradition of handloom weave, this festival we are not only uplifting ourselves by wearing beautiful ensembles but we are also uplifting the spirit of our very own weaver and artisan community by giving them reason to smile and celebrate the festivals with their loved ones," says Sukanya Bhataacharya, founder designer of the label.

The collection features a vivid palette of colours inspired by the festive spirit, incorporating rich jewel tones, radiant metallics, and playful pops of hues. Shimmering embellishments, such as sequins, metallic threads, or reflective laces are delicately incorporated into the collection. Gathers and ruching details are strategically used to create dynamic textures and add an element of whimsy, further enhancing the festive appeal of the garments.

The collection also prioritizes functional designs that seamlessly blend style and comfort. Emphasis is placed on practical elements such as pockets, adjustable closures, and versatile silhouettes that allow for easy movement and adaptability to various occasions and styling preferences.

There are layered pieces, including overlays, cascading capes, or detachable elements, allowing wearers to create multiple looks and experiment with styling options. A selection of elegant and timeless solid-coloured ensembles, offering versatility and longevity, makes for very good festive choices.

"The collection prioritizes comfort by using soft, breathable fabrics that allow for ease of movement. We have used handwoven mul cotton in 84 counts.

Clean lines, minimal embellishments, and effortless silhouettes are embraced to create elegant yet comfortable ensembles that empower the wearer," adds Sukanya.

Price on request. On prathaa.in