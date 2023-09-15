Designer duo, Paulmi and Harsh unveil their maiden bridal couture Aaina ahead of wedding season

The world of bridal wear is welcoming the decadence of prints. These exquisite patterns serve as an embodiment of nonchalance for the bride, casting an alluring aura of opulence when harmoniously intertwined with intricate 3-D embroideries. Their ethereal, breezy presence bestows a contemporary charm to even traditional wedding wear.

Lehenga from Aaina

Dynamic designer duo Paulmi and Harsh, from their eponymous label, have been championing their artistry in hand-painted prints since the inception of their brand. They are known to masterfully blend age-old embroidery techniques such as aari and zardosi with their signature inhouse prints. This unparalleled craftsmanship has garnered them a loyal following, including esteemed personalities such as Mrunal Thakur, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, donning their pieces. After presenting a dazzling array of options in prêt and fusion wear, for the first time, the designer duo forays into bridal wear, bringing their regal collection, Aaina Festive’23.

Ensemble from Aaina

This exquisite edit marries traditional hand-embroidered techniques with versatile prints, offering a sumptuous selection of lehengas, saris ador ned with unique draping styles, resplendent jacquard peplum ensembles, gracefully flowing drape skirts, royal anarkali kurtas, scalloped edged dupattas, chic cape jackets, printed jumpsuits, and an exciting array of blouses. The ensembles transcend season and occasions transforming from day to night time celebrations.

Sharara Set

Paulmi shares the “deeply personal” inspiration behind Aaina, “There was a time in my life when I would look at myself in the mirror and feel that I wasn’t enough. This entire journey is what I have expressed through Aaina,” adding, “We received numerous requests to create more substantial printed pieces that people could wear for their wedding functions. While incorporating prints with embroidery, we strived to develop heavier options, particularly with brides in mind.”

Sari from Aaina

The collection comprises over 45 pieces crafted over a period of six months. The labour of love is most exquisitely visible in abundance of mirror and marodi work that exude a touch of Marathi culture and showcases brides as modern age maharanis (queens). Telling us about the luxurious fabrics used in the making, Paulmi shares, “We have predominantly utilised Chinya silk, specifically Banarsi pure Chinya fabric. Additionally, we have crafted our own jacquard fabric by transforming our prints into jacquard patterns and incorporating them into our designs. Furthermore, we have integrated our regular Malai Chanderis and Haputai silks into the collection. The designs are further embellished with an abundance of tassels and Kodi shells.”

Jewel toned colours

This addition complements the overall aesthetic, resulting in a truly captivating and elegant pieces. The colour palette unfolds as a harmonious symphony of jewel tones where a spectrum of regal hues serves as a wellspring of inspiration. Paulmi elaborates, “We have taken inspiration from precious gemstones like sapphires, which have contributed to a majestic royal blue hue. Similarly, rubies have resulted in a striking tomato-red shade. Topaz has played a role in infusing our designs with a vibrant lime yellow, and amethyst stone has lent an elegant rust orange shade.”

Co-ord with cape

The colour scheme gracefully departs from the customary realms of reds and pinks, once traditional darlings of bridal attire. Paulmi elucidates this discernible shift, “Brides are embracing fresh colours like off-white attire for haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and the results have been stunning. Moreover, in the contemporary wedding landscape, the trend is shifting away from the notion that brides must wear extremely heavy outfits. People today are more conscious and prefer comfort, wanting to truly enjoy their weddings. Brides, especially the younger ones, are becoming increasingly experimental, favouring options like pantsuits and jacket sets. These choices allow them to experiment while staying comfortable and chic.”

