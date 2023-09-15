Divyam Mehta’s new collection Kacho is a labour of love and reverence for Indian textiles and crafts

Handcrafted marvels are repositories of human connection, history, and heart. Be it an emotional hand-written letter, the warmth of a self-stitched sweater or time-honoured artistry passed down through generations, these treasures carry some unique magic. India’s cultural diversity is beautifully woven through its myriad tribes, communities, and cultures. With this comes the artistic traditions, each with its unique charm and allure. Right from bandhani in Gujarat, phulkari in Punjab to kalamkari in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and others, these artworks are stories etched in time. Fashion designer Divyam Mehta’s autumn-winter collection — Kacho is a labour of love and reverence for Indian textiles and crafts.

The brand Divyam Mehta Studio has always believed in intertwining native crafts with an edgy modernity. Each of their collections reflects an organic and rooted design voice, conveying an international aesthetic, which is relevant in today’s time. Divyam says, “Kacho literally means raw in rural language. We have always appreciated the beauty of handcrafted art and you’ll find a reflection of the same in the collection.”

Pieces from the collection

The involvement of local artisans in creating Kacho is phenomenal. Artisans from Gujarat made significant contributions through their exquisite bandhani work, while artisans from Bengal showcased their mastery in block printing. Additionally, skilled artisans from in and around Haryana lent their expertise to intricate hand embroidery. The brilliance of Kacho lies in its seamless fusion of traditional elements with modern ideas, resulting in outfits that are not only relevant but also captivating. The silhouettes are soft and free-spirited. Kacho consists of softly tailored jackets, tunics, oversized tops, kurta sets and saris for women. For men, you can find blazers, bandhgalas, achkans, sadri sets and long kameez. Having said that, the edit is versatile and can be worn on various occasions.

Elaborating more on the fabrics used while designing Kacho, Divyam tells us, “The collection is a collage of visuals put together in an impulsive, raw and distinct manner. It features a rich amalgamation of design elements, including rural wall paintings, meticulously arranged dots in mesmerising geometrical patterns, spontaneous brush strokes that convey unrestrained creativity, and patiently embroidered kantha stitches.” According to Divyam, the coming together of scattered elements forms the unique identity of this collection. He further continues, “The raw textures of south silks, Bengal matka are elevated with kantha stitches, imprints created with hand-carved wooden blocks, and hand-knotted bandhani motifs. The edit consists of a sombre and calm palette including fossil grey and indigo, sindoori red, and coal hues.” When asked about what emotions he wishes to evoke in wearers who would flaunt the collection, Divyam says, “We design for someone who is yearning for an experience — a sensorial stimulation through history, culture, and craft in modern times.”

Rs 20,000 onwards.

Available online and in stores.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi