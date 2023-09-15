Jimmy Choo launches Autumn 2023 Collection with Mi Yeon and Rebecca Longendyke

The global luxury brand Jimmy Choo is back with its Autumn 2023 collection. The collections were specially showcased by K-pop sensation and global brand ambassador Mi-Yeon along with model Rebecca Longendyke. The Parisian backdrop, uber ultra designs, and luxurious colour palette ooze style and glamour out of the collection.

The city’s charm adds to the narrative of the Autumn 2023 collection and showcases the line for both day wear and evening wear complete with apparel and accessories. Yeon was appointed the brand ambassador earlier this month for her fashion and style. Both Yeon and Rebecca reflect the confidence and empowerment that symbolizes a ‘Jimmy Choo’ woman.

With the introduction of the Diamond Top Handle and Diamond Crossbody, the Diamond takes center stage in the latest collection. The Avenue – Quad XS has been reimagined with the use of beads and hand embroidery ‘tartans’. The footwear range Didi and Celestia have already started getting noticed by fashionistas all over the world. The Bon Bon Bucket handbag plays with colours and designs with peacock colours and embellished tartans as new additions to it.

The colour palette consists of maroons, black and shiny purples which not only reflect the autumn colors but also showcase a clear day to night time transition. While blacks are eternally used for every occasion as formals, evening wear, and casuals; a more muted maroon is perfect for brunches or evening social gatherings. If one likes to go all out colours and have a fun personality, purple is just for them. The Autumn collection has a piece for every kind of woman and their personalities.