Monami Ghosh tells Indulge about her festive fashion choices

With Puja knocking on the doors, it’s time to explore the Puja collections from some of the best places in town. Recently actor Monami Ghosh launched the Pujo Bling Collection at the Latin Quarters store in South City. The collection encompasses glitz, glamour, and bling in various colours like cobalt blue, digital lavender, sage leaf, mellow peach, and fresh mint. From jackets to evening gowns one can find them all. Sequins, beads, embellishments, glitters, everything that would make you stand out in a party, are available in the collection.

Select pieces from the Pujo Bling Collection

Indulge caught up with Monami on the sidelines of the launch and spoke to her about her fashion choices.



What did you like the most about the LQ Pujo Bling Collection?

A lot of people want to wear Western during Ashtami or Nabami evenings. In fact, there is already lots of light and bling during the Puja, wearing something among the lights makes one look brighter. Keeping that in mind, Latin Quarters has launched a Bling collection, I think it is fabulous. In fact, I am also wearing a dress from the collection today. If someone wants to wear bling they can definitely browse through the entire collection.

People associate glitzy and bling with evening wear. Any day-wear styling tips?

Definitely. There are some floral prints in peach or pink in the collection that can be worn during the day or any time throughout the year. Since the weather is quite hot during the Pujas, I believe these pieces will be quite light and comfortable.

How do you prep your skin for the festive season?

I try to eat healthy food, take in lots of fluids, and regularly exercise; and to some extent, I am blessed you can say.

What is your personal festive choice?

I love wearing traditional during Pujas- a sari and a Bengali look. So, even this year I think I’ll go with the traditional look.

How do you like to accessorise western wear?

I think it would be nice to pair up with bling accessories only. In the daytime if someone wants to wear floral prints then small tops or rings. Stones also complement bling during night-time, so they can be worn.

Any sneak peek on the work front

That’s a Secret! [Smiles].