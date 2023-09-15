Unleash your true swagger with Back Alley Bodega's new street wear edit Artful Rebellion

In the early 1990s, streetwear was becoming globally popular due to the undercurrents of skateboarding culture and hip-hop movement. It encouraged us to embrace our true selves by dishing out comfortable, suave and utilitarian clothing like graphic tees, caps, military boots, billowy parachute pants, sneakers, and loose shirts. Such norm-breaking styles disrupted the ‘ideal’ standards of high-end fashion by redefining luxury.

Over the years, it even compelled the luxury giants like Gucci, Balenciaga, Dior, and Louis Vuitton to unveil fresh collections and forge collaborations in the burgeoning street wear segment. In India, streetwear galvanised the rebellious spirit of Gen Z and Millennials who believe in defying norms. Amidst this cultural transformation, Ankit Duggal, a multihyphenate and fashion enthusiast, anticipated the rise of streetwear culture and embarked on his brand Back Alley Bodega in 2021.

It brings the pulsating Punk Rock movement of the 80s and the dynamicity of New York’s skateboarding street culture of the 90s with avant-garde hoodies, graphic shorts, chic joggers, hooded shirts, and more. Now, it has just dropped its new edit Artful Rebellion, that holds a strong sense of community towards skateboarders and lovers of street style fashion.

Ankit tells us, “The inspiration for Artful Rebellion is deeply rooted in the spirit of defiance. This rebellious essence has not only driven the label’s identity but also served as a canvas for my artistic expression.” The edit brings the tactile beauty of cotton, seamlessly blended with an array of prints and patter ns. Expect boxy fit shirts, Noragis — minimalist Japanese kimonos, wide-fit pants and more that emphasise on comfort without compromising on style. They are functional, laid-back and suited for both casual wear and athleisure.

“We have drawn inspiration from Japanese aesthetics and integrated a minimalist design ethos, resulting in a matured evolution of our brand’s vision. We’ve ventured into material fusion in hoodies and jackets, introducing an innovative touch while maintaining the collection’s authenticity,” Ankit adds.

He concludes that while street wear is progressively making its mark in India, its full potential remains untapped which is why there’s ample room for growth. “The country’s youth are becoming increasingly fashionconscious, gravitating towards streetwear. This brings an exciting chance for labels to experiment in the evolving streetwear culture. While hoodies remain iconic, parachute pants and collared shirts will be popular in future,” he shares.

