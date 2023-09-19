 Sew In Style opens flagship store, launches festive edit

Want to explore the latest collections, designs, and most importantly clothes that respect the environment? Visit the newly opened flagship store Sew In Style by Rajani Kedia Ghosh at New Alipore. Through its inception, the brand has reflected traditional craftsmanship through modern designs for today’s customers and has now launched its festive edit with 25 stunning pieces. Indulge speaks to Ghosh, the National Award Winner for young women entrepreneurs in 2007 about her journey so far, the way ahead, and their present working ethos.

Tell us about the festive collection.

Our Festive Collection encompasses a wide range of options to cater to every fashion aficionado's desires. From exquisite handloom saris and suits to stitched and unstitched suits and pieces, we have curated a selection that combines traditional elegance with contemporary style. We take pride in offering an array of timeless classics like Banarasi, Chikankari, Ajrak, Bandhani, and applique, which showcase the unparalleled artistry of Indian artisans. Additionally, our collection includes trendy co-ord sets and indo-western gowns that are perfect for those looking to make a statement with their style during the festive season. At Sew In Style, we understand that festivals are a time for celebration, and your clothing should reflect the joy and vibrancy of these occasions. Our Festive Collection is designed to help you express your unique style while honoring our rich cultural heritage.

What does circularity in fashion mean?

Circularity in fashion embodies the idea of closing the loop in the fashion industry. It means reimagining the lifecycle of clothes, ensuring that garments are used to their fullest potential, and minimising waste. Our approach reflects this ethos by repurposing old clothing and promoting a sustainable and environmentally conscious fashion culture. We believe that through our efforts, we can contribute to a more circular and sustainable fashion industry while offering our customers stylish and eco-friendly options. We strategically collect old clothes and shoes, which would otherwise go to waste, and creatively up-cycle them. Our team meticulously sorts and processes these materials to craft new clothes that are fashionable and suitable for reuse.

How did you think of the name Sew in Style?

The name "Sew in Style" was a carefully considered choice that reflects the essence and ethos of our store. When we were brainstorming names for our fashion boutique, we wanted something that would immediately convey our commitment to stylish tailoring and craftsmanship.

"Sew in Style" struck us as the perfect name because it encapsulates our core philosophy. It signifies that our store is not just about clothing; it's about the art of tailoring and creating fashion that exudes style and elegance. We wanted a name that would resonate with our customers and convey the idea that when you choose to shop with us, you are not just buying clothes but also a unique sense of style.

Looking back at your journey from 2021, what are the two significant lessons you have learned?

First and foremost, the importance of innovation and adaptability has become abundantly clear. In 2021, we started as a small start-up in the fashion industry, focusing on in-house manufacturing of contemporary and wearable trendy dresses, suits, salwars, and more. However, the fashion scene is constantly evolving, and customer preferences change rapidly. To stay relevant and competitive, we realised that we needed to continuously innovate our designs, manufacturing processes, and marketing strategies. This lesson has taught us to embrace change and be proactive in anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

The second significant lesson has been the power of connection and customer experience. In 2023, we took a significant step by opening our flagship store with the aim of providing customers with enhanced shopping experiences and inspiring creativity. This move highlighted the importance of building a strong connection with our customers, understanding their preferences, and creating a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere in our stores. We learned that a positive and memorable shopping experience not only fosters customer loyalty but also drives word-of-mouth referrals and brand advocacy.

One DIY fashion recycling tip one can follow at home?

A tapestry of shredded cloth

Ahead of the 2023 festive season, what trends are on the rise among your clients?

Co-ord sets, draped Indo-Western gowns, and kaftan dresses are trending.

Store Address: ‘Pranami Building’ 15, Mondal Temple Road, Battala Stoppage, New Alipore, Kolkata – 700053.

Timings – Open from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm

Price: Rs 2000 onwards