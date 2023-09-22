Exclusive: Nail the Puja looks with Store No.6’s exquisite range of festive blouses and saris

When it comes to very stylish blouses with sensuous silhouettes, designer Srotoswini Majumdar's Store No.6 has some of the best options. This Puja, she has come up with a ritzy festive edit called Festivopedia that offers some exquisite trending blouses along with equally gorgeous drapes. The designer, who also models for her designs, did an exclusive shoot for Indulge to guide you through the four days of Durga Puja. We speak to the beautiful couturier about her latest collections on the sidelines of the fashion shoot.

Tell us everything about your latest festive collection.

For this festive collection, we have explored all possible colours irrespective of the skin-tone bias all around us every day. With this edit, we are technically resisting the conservative approach of not wearing monochromes like whites and blacks during festive seasons. Alongside the regular vintage colours like burgundy, classic wines, emeralds and ruby, we also have a wide variety of options in classic blacks, and ivory whites that can never go wrong on any occasion. We also have curious and exciting colours punched into the same luxury collection where we are blending in traditions with chic by employing colours like Barbie and candy pinks, shades of lemons, gingers, marigolds and neons.

Store No.6's Festivopedia edit

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

We are celebrating nostalgia this year, melding all those glorious decades of styles with the present trends. We have cuts from the 70s and 80s where leftover heritage meets unconsumed imagination.

For textures, we are teleporting from minimal to maximal. It's the season to not worry about looking extra gorgeous and go gaga with your styling mantra. Your motto should be to ditch everything that looks boring. We have soft and flowy fabrics that can provide the comfort that we crave in this weather and complement all body types with utter confidence. We want all kinds of personalities to shine through our creation as who they are.

What’s trending this festive season?

Over the last few years, Bollywood’s period films have drawn the attention of fashionistas. We all loved the looks of actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as Mastani or Gangubai and their ethereal portrayal of beauty/. We too want to wear something like that. Hence our label has rustled up everything gorgeous and multicultural that can make you look like a queen ready to rule the world of fashion.

Fashion this year, and every coming year, is going to be daring and fierce. We as women are growing stronger every moment and the strength will be manifested in various liberating styles and silhouettes.

How are you growing as a homegrown label?

Our brand is all about bringing in an easy charm with our luxury aesthetics while being affordable. You can select and customise your own styles, cuts, colours, sizes, and fabrics from any corner of the world. We are connecting with people across the globe and our speciality includes creating perfect silhouettes without taking physical measurements.

As a business, we consistently focus on consumer relevance, which in turn helps us to stay in tune with the changing desires and trends.

How much has ethnic fashion evolved over the years?

Ethnic fashion has finally regained its lost honour. Young generations are now more inclined towards heritage aesthetics leaving behind the idea that Western silhouettes can make you look more attractive. The crowd has hailed the regal ethnic looks as the new sexy. Even red carpets these days see more of the regal ethnic looks flaunted by young celebs too.

What are the ruling festive trends?

It's maximal over minimal. Looking regal and fun at the same time is the new fashion mantra now. For Pujas, it's all about creating a visual drama with yesteryear glamour. Old-school fabrics such as velvets have come to the fore along with a retro colour palette that's very flashy and elegant.

Festive wardrobe must-haves?

Embroideries and textured vintage fabrics are bucket lists for this season.

Upcoming collections?

Since we are concentrating on women all over the world, hailing from different cultural backgrounds and professional practices, we plan to introduce more experimental and diverse styles that do not belong to any particular genre and bring about a stylish union of trends, age, race and culture.

