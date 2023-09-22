Inching India’s new edit Rangmanch celebrates the colourful stage of life in versatile pieces

Anything homegrown evokes the cultural essence of homeland. In this light, design label Inching India stands out, celebrating the country’s rich fabrics — modal, linen, cotton in lightweight and versatile pieces, rooted in tradition yet exuding contemporary elegance. Founded by Pooja and Rachna Khanna, the label has in the past brought edits like Gul, Umang, Seher, and the latest addition — Rangmanch, each bearing names entrenched in Indian heritage.

From Rangmanch

As the name suggests, Rangmanch is born out of the idea that life is a vibrant stage to showcase diversity. Telling us more about the inspiration, Pooja shares, “Rangmanch is a beautiful metaphor for the colourful stage of life we’re all part of. The idea is — life is an empty canvas, and we get to choose the colours that fill it.”

Paisley prints

The 25 piece edit features co-ords, printed dresses, ombre sets, kaftans and more. Soft crepe and modal fabrics are used to create flowy pieces that offer a formal and polished appearance while ensuring comfort, which is especially appreciated in the current humid weather. Stunning prints featuring floral, paisley and abstract art add to the drama while a bright colour palette makes ensembles even more striking.

Comfort wear

Telling us about it, Pooja adds, “We’ve used a mix of vibrant and lively colours that are perfect for the upcoming festive season. For those nighttime events and elegant dinner functions, we’ve included a selection of sophisticated browns and classic blacks. These tones add a touch of sophistication and grace, ensuring that you’re well-prepared for a variety of occasions.” The pieces seamlessly blur the lines between resort, casual and workwear showing their versatility which is a rising trend on the fashion front.

Transitional pieces

Rachna shares reasons for this shift. “Firstly, the way we work has changed. Many companies are relaxing their dress codes and letting employees work from home, allowing for greater flexibility in attire. This means we don’t need to stick to those super formal work outfits anymore. Versatile pieces that can go from a casual hangout to a work meeting or even a vacation have become a hit. It just makes sense to have clothes that can do it all. Lastly comfort is king. Loose-fitting and breathable fabrics are all the rage. They used to be mainly for resort wear, but now you can rock them in casual or even work settings.”

Rs. 3,000 upwards. Available online.

